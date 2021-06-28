Team India players share pictures from behind the scenes as they travel to Sri Lanka

Team India departed for their Sri Lanka assignment on Monday, with numerous players sharing pictures of the same on social media.

The 20-man India squad will be led by Shikhar Dhawan, and the skipper shared a picture from the airplane on social media. Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prithvi Shaw are seen sporting the victory sign, with vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav visible in the background as well.

Both India spinners will look to make a mark in Sri Lanka after struggling in recent months. While Kuldeep Yadav’s career has been on a downward trajectory for a couple of years, the emergence of Rahul Chahar has put pressure on Yuzvendra Chahal’s spot.

It would be interesting to see how Prithvi Shaw approaches the tour as well. The swashbuckling batsman lit up the IPL earlier this year and is likely to resume his hugely successful partnership with Shikhar Dhawan at the top of the order in Sri Lanka.

Also part of the new-look Team India are Ruturaj Gaikwad, Krishnappa Gowtham and Devdutt Padikkal. Strong performances in the domestic circuit and the IPL have meant they have been called up to the India squad for the first time, with Gowtham posting a picture of the trio on social media.

Will the Chahar brothers play together for India?

The India vs Sri Lanka series will see the Men in Blue play three ODIs and three T20Is in July. While the huge squad means not everyone is likely to get a game, fans may see the Chahar brothers feature in the same team in the coming weeks.

Deepak Chahar posted a picture of the duo on Instagram before flying out to Sri Lanka. While the first picture features the duo from the team bus, the second one is of Deepak Chahar from his hotel room.

Edited by Sai Krishna