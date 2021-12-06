Team India's next match after India vs New Zealand 2021: Date, Time & Opposition

Team India continued their excellent form in home Test matches and crushed New Zealand by 372 runs in Mumbai. With this win, India registered a 1-0 series win against the reigning ICC World Test Champions.

The first Test of the series went down to the wire. Team India required one wicket to win the match, but Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel ensured that the Blackcaps pulled off a draw in Kanpur.

But when the action moved to Mumbai for the second Test, Virat Kohli and Co. did not allow the Kiwis any opportunity to deny the home side a victory. Mayank Agarwal's phenomenal 150-run knock and a fantastic bowling effort from the bowlers in the first innings helped India gain the upper hand.

India decided against enforcing a follow-on despite taking a massive first-innings lead of 263 runs. Agarwal scored 62 runs at the top and contributions from other batters guided India to 276/7 (decl.) in the second innings.

New Zealand had to chase a massive 540-run target to win the series. However, the Blackcaps surrendered to the home side for 167 in 56.3 overs and suffered their biggest Test defeat in terms of runs.

When is Team India's next match?

India's next opponent is South Africa.

Team India will soon fly to South Africa for a long tour. The Virat Kohli-led outfit will play three Tests and three ODIs versus the Proteas.

While India have won a Test series in Australia and took a series lead in England recently, they have not been able to do so in South Africa. The last time India toured South Africa for a Test series was in 2017-18. They lost that series by a 1-2 margin.

The upcoming India vs South Africa Test series will begin on December 26. The start time for the first Test is 1:30 PM IST. India won the 2020 Boxing Day Test against Australia and it will be interesting to see if they repeat the feat in the 2021 Boxing Day Test versus the Proteas.

