Team India's probable Playing XI for WTC Final

Team India and New Zealand will lock horns in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) in Southampton next month.

As the spotlight shifts from the IPL to the WTC final, let's take a look at India's probable playing XI for one of the most important knockout Test matches in the history of the game.

So without further ado, let's dive straight into India's best XI based on conditions and recent performances.

Team India openers:

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill (left) and Rohit Sharma (right) hold the key for Team India at the top.

Rohit Sharma has been in the form of life in Test matches. He played an important role in building partnerships at the top of the order in Team India's historic series win Down Under. His struggles against incoming deliveries are well known, but given his recent form and Team India's lack of solid openers right now, Sharma should open against New Zealand in the WTC final.

Meanwhile, for Shubman Gill, it will be an opportunity to prove himself on the biggest stage once again. He scored 259 runs, with a personal best of 91, in the tough Australian series. After an underwhelming home series against England, the young Team India opener will look to come good in the WTC final and the subsequent Test series against England.

Team India Middle Order:

Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishab Pant (WK)

Team India captain Virat Kohli (left) and Cheteshwar Pujara (right)

Cheteshwar Pujara is undoubtedly the backbone of Team India's batting in Tests and would undoubtedly hold the key in the WTC final against New Zealand. The team would hope for another gritty show from their premier no. 3.

Meanwhile, Team India captain Virat Kohli silenced his critics the last time he played in English conditions. He negotiated James Anderson's outswinging deliveries with ease, scoring 593 runs in that series, so he'll fancy his chances of scoring big against a similar attack like New Zealand.

"ICC World Test Championship Final, here we come" #TeamIndia share their emotions of reaching the ICC WTC Final & speak about the road which led to the summit clash, where they will face NZ 👌👌 - By @RajalArora @Paytm #INDvENG



Full feature 🎥 👉 https://t.co/ENdft5YN53 pic.twitter.com/vnih0OT7vQ — BCCI (@BCCI) March 6, 2021

With Kohli not scoring a Test hundred in a while, the WTC final could be a great opportunity for him to return to big run-scoring ways.

Swashbuckling Rishabh Pant (left) and Team India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (right)

Ajinkya Rahane has been one of the most prolific scorers for India in England, just like his idol Rahul Dravid.

Scoring hundreds in difficult situations is definitely his cup of tea. Being the vice-captain of the team and captaining Team India in their historic series win Down Under, Rahane is an essential component of the team's batting.

He has scored 600 runs against New Zealand in seven matches, with one of the most important knocks of 118 coming in Wellington a few years ago.

Meanwhile, Rishab Pant is in the form of his life after his match-winning knock Down Under. He scored his maiden century in England(114 in The Oval in 2018), so he would be pumped to face New Zealand in the same conditions. the left-hander is definitely the counter-attacker every team needs. Pant is the 'Kylian Mbappe' of Team India

Encountering the likes of Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner would be a daunting task, but Team India's batting line-up looks well equipped to do so.

Team India All Rounders/Spinners:

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin/ Shardul Thakur

Ravindra Jadeja (left) and Ravichandran Ashwin (right) are the spin twins of Team India.

The most debatable of all positions in the team could be that of the two spinners, which would depend on the conditions on offer.

Ravindra Jadeja has blossomed into an excellent all-rounder. He scored 86* the last time he played in England. Moreover, his previous bowling exploits in England put an end to all the debate regarding his place in the XI.

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin should also get the nod in case the conditions aren't completely overcast in Southampton. Otherwise, he could miss out to Shardul Thakur.

Team India pacers:

Japrit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma (from left to right)

Jasprit Bumrah is the X-Factor of Team India's pace attack. From making inroads in the opposition lineup to leading the pace attack in the recent series against England, Bumrah has come a long way in the last two years.

He took 14 wickets in three matches the last time India toured England and will fancy his chances of success once again in English conditions. Of course, his searing yorkers and hard-hitting lengths can be a nightmare for any batsman in any format of the game.

Accompanying Bumrah in the pace-bowling attack should be Ishant Sharma and Mohd Shami.

Ishant Sharma, the man who can hit good lengths all day long, has reinvigorated his bowling in the last few years. His experience could be invaluable for Team India in the all-important WTC final. Sharma's seven-wicket haul at Lord's a few years ago is still fresh in the memories of most fans.

Mohammed Shami, Sharma's partner in crime, could be more than a handful with his swinging and reverse-swinging deliveries with his upright seam positions. Shami could hold the key for Team India with the old ball, and he might also fancy some heroics with the bat as well in England.

Team India's Probable Playing XI :

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishab Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin/Shardul Thakur, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

What are your thoughts about this team and their chances of winning the WTC final against New Zealand in Southampton next month? Let us know in the comments.