The tears give way to pride: India's World Cup journey

Celebrating the heralding of a new era of players, who through sheer grit and skills have established their own niche in Indian sports.

The women made India prouder than ever; it's time for us to stand up and applaud

They exulted; we shrieked. They were jubilant; we were ecstatic. They remained nervous; we remained hopeful. They shed a tear; we cheered them on and vowed to hold them forever dear.

Starting off as qualifiers to emerge worthy challengers and eventually having a shot at being champions, the journey of the Women in Blue towards the World Cup final remained inspiring and jaw-dropping, to say the least. Exemplifying team work and struggle; unity and hard work, the Mithali Raj-led unit showcased adequate skills that ensured a permanent spot in our hearts.

A sport we insanely adore but a part we had never paid much attention to had suddenly garnered steam; had suddenly become a favourite.

Amidst rain and injuries; goof-ups and moments of frustration, the nation of a billion held their nerves and blared out their vocal chords to support a group of women who had set foot upon the Mecca of Cricket to create history. As frantic scenes panned out at the historic Lord’s in London, the Indian Women Cricketers ventured out to conquer the final destination; the final frontier. It would either be a day of greatest exhilaration or abysmal dejection. It turned out to be both.

A World Cup campaign and the emotions in it

Players like Harmanpreet Kaur lit up the sky of World Cricket

It remains a dream; the ultimate dream. For every sportsperson that picks up the tennis racquet or the cricket bat, the finest performance in the grandest spectacle is what the absolute motivation remains. As the world is watching, he/she yearns to play out his best and emerge triumphant amidst deafening roars of applause and ovation.

The vision of the fireworks bursting in all their glory as he/she stands on the podium; the years and hours of toil and sweat converting into a wonderful culmination stands as a feeling of unparalleled joy and unmeasured satisfaction.

And this is the vision that the Indian Women’s Cricket Team woke up to just hours before they had an opportunity to stand aloft the Lord’s balcony, the treasured World Cup trophy in their hands. Breaking stereotypes and moulding their own legacy, the Veda Krishnamurthys and the Harmanpreet Kaurs silently emerged from the shadows of the Virat Kohlis and the MS Dhonis after a fortnight that was defined by rigorous hours of perfection.

Cast aside by millions, who termed women’s cricket inferior to the men’s version, the path traversed by our girls was much more than conquering the pinnacle on the field; it was one of breaking stigmas and shattering the conventional while scripting new beliefs.

You just had to notice closer and observe deeper. The eyes of each and every squad member shone brighter after every win that the Indian team accorded. The body language emitted a strange determination - to not only emerge triumphant but to prevent journalists from asking them who their favourite male cricketer was.

Each century scored was an attack upon the patriarchy which had criticised these very cricketers when they had made their intentions of taking up cricket professionally. Each wicket taken and each celebration thereafter vaporised with it prejudice and judgemental opinions.

It did not matter if a few matches were not telecast. It did not matter that the otherwise hyped India-Pakistan game was played out in almost silent surroundings. The mission remained the title and all else would soon follow.

The thrills of the World Cup final

Jhulan Goswami will go down in the annals of Cricket as one of the best ever

From a strange ignorance to being the toast of the nation, it is unknown what changed during this tournament, which was played out just weeks after the men’s team lost to Pakistan in the Champions Trophy. With the disappointment of that tourney still fresh in the spectator’s minds, the eves set foot in England and match by match established their dominating authority.

The first four matches remained a revelation. While the openers Punam Raut and Smriti Mandhana ensured a comprehensive win in the first match against the hosts England, Mandhana’s century against West Indies gave them a firm footing in the tournament. Be it Ekta Bisht’s five-wicket haul against arch-rivals Pakistan or Deepti Sharma’s calmly poised innings against Sri Lanka, the efforts of a team that did not boast of many match-winners yet executed their trade to the best of their ability did not go unnoticed.

After slight setbacks against South Africa and Australia, Rajeshwari Gayakwad’s fifer swallowed up the Kiwi challenge before Harmanpreet Kaur mentally inflicted upon Australia that would be difficult to recuperate from anytime soon. All this while, Captain Raj was calmly riding her way from one record to another.

It was time for the miracle. India was on the cusp of an unbelievably joyous moment. What had seemed unthinkable just a few weeks away was unfolding right at Lord’s. It remained an image that made every audience hang their head in shame for having doubted the talent that was possessed within the bunch. As the veteran Jhulan Goswami stalled the English progress, one could not help but ponder at how this stalwart had remained a bundle of consistency and accuracy for well over a decade and a half. It was amazing. Even mesmerising.

With 229 to chase the Indian juggernaut rode on luck and some cleverly executed shots. With 39 needed in 46 deliveries and with 7 wickets in the bag, flashes of an unprecedented celebration came to the fore. The smiles started getting wider and the hearts started pounding faster. In a few moments, it would be magic.

But as is the norm, not very often do scripts go according to our whims and fancies. A batting collapse followed; the dreaded ‘Oh no!’ was the harmonious cry. As India was bundled out for 219, an agonising nine runs short, the sullen and still faces of the girls who had given in their all remained fixed on the television screens.

Of hurt and of pride

A million hearts beat with every exploit of the Women in Blue

“It is my dreams that you take. You can’t break my spirit.”

It hurt. It definitely hurt. A case of ‘too near yet so far’. The flashes of momentous celebration gave away to the reality of gloom. The Cup was ours. It HAD to be. Tears were shed as the sad realisation cropped up that Goswami and Raj could have possibly played their last World Cup game for India; who knows even the last ODI.

But soon the heartbreak was replaced by a universal pride. The unit ensured that the very same people who had judged them were now tuning in to watch them play and were rooting for them. They made people in India overlook the Ravi Shastri and the Kohli saga and focus intently on the vibes of passion that were engulfed within the squad. They transformed the Indian Women’s Cricket Team to the Indian Cricket Team and stood tall with pride as they exited the World Cup sans the title.

Maybe a time will come when Ravichandran Ashwin gets quizzed on his favourite women’s cricketer; or when one will enthusiastically watch each and every match that these cricketers participate in. For now, let us celebrate the heralding of a new era of players, who through sheer grit and skills have established their own niche in Indian sports.

