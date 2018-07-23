Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

"Yo-yo test shouldn’t be the only criterion," says Sachin Tendulkar

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
News
311   //    23 Jul 2018, 16:22 IST

India Training Session

After a mixed bag of reactions on the yo-yo test controversy, former Indian batting maestro has had his say on BCCI and India's team management making it a mandatory criterion for inclusion in the team. He thinks that it is important that the players constituting the side be fit, but is of the opinion that the yo-yo test should not be the only measurement of fitness or a compulsory requirement to feature in the side.

“I feel certain fielding standards are critical. Now I haven’t done the Yo-Yo Test. We had the beep test, which is more or less similar,” said Tendulkar.

“But that shouldn’t be the only criterion. It should be a mixture of fitness and also looking at the ability of a player. I think Yo-Yo test is important but also looking at the ability of the player and how fit or unfit the player is.”

Tendulkar, who might not have been as athletic as the current Indian crop, but he possessed incredible match fitness, which meant that in all 200 of his Test matches, all through the mind-boggling twenty-four years of cricket he played, he never looked like a lethargic figure on the field. Be it running between the wickets, or doing the hard yards of fielding near the ropes even at the fag end of his career, he was always fit enough to execute the tasks required of a cricketer on the field.

Last month, Mohammad Shami, Sanju Samson and Ambati Rayudu all had to face the embarrassment of missing out on the tour of England after being selected and despite all being in fine touch in their respective trades, just because they failed to hit the required score of 16.1 in the yo-yo test.

Tendulkar also touched upon the topic of English pitches possibly assisting spinners because of the recent heat wave. He called the resulting conditions a potential double-edged sword from India's perspective.

He remarked, "So, if the surfaces are going to be like that (one-day series) in a five-day game, then our spinners are surely in the game. They will also hurt Indian batters," referring to the elongation of the two match-winning spells bowled by Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid, who might have an outside chance of featuring in the squad to take on India in the first Test after he foxed Virat Kohli in the decider ODI.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Sachin Tendulkar Kuldeep Yadav
Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
Cricket is great if you're into things like wasted youth, failed relationships, sun damage and broken dreams
Sachin Tendulkar bats for MS Dhoni amidst retirement talks
RELATED STORY
Tendulkar calls for the Indian team to "respect the...
RELATED STORY
India-England Test XI of the modern era (last 25 years)
RELATED STORY
Top 3 overseas Test wins for Team India in the last ten...
RELATED STORY
India's 3 best performances in Tests in England
RELATED STORY
India vs England: India's famous test wins in England in...
RELATED STORY
England's guide to digest Kul-Cha: A tale of turning tables
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: Five highest Test partnerships by...
RELATED STORY
3 best Test Knocks by Indians against England in England...
RELATED STORY
Fate enjoyed by Indian Captains in Test series in England
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in England Tour Match 2018
1st T20I | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us