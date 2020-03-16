×
Tennis legend Billie Jean King sends out powerful message in Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 video [Watch]

  • The Tennis legend is a crusader for gender equality in the sporting world.
  • She was one of the attendees at the Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 final between India and Australia at the MCG.
Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 16 Mar 2020, 14:35 IST

The Tennis legend attended the recently-held final between India and Australia
The Tennis legend attended the recently-held final between India and Australia

In the latest video posted on the ICC T20 World Cup’s official Instagram handle, Tennis great Billie Jean King is seen batting for women empowerment in cricket.

The two-minute-long video shows women cricketers from across the world practicing in the nets and displaying their prowess on the cricket field. King makes an appearance in the video, sending out a strong message and hailing the sportswomen as 'independent', 'powerful', and 'change-makers'.

Watch the video here:

She was one of the attendees at the Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 final between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

In an interview with the Sydney Herald, King was quoted as saying:



“In cricket, the men and women are together. It’s fabulous. Look what they’re doing: the men and women are supporting each other. Why not? What is the big deal? I think cricket is sending a great message.”

A winner of 39 Grand Slam titles (12 in singles, 16 in women's doubles, and 11 in mixed doubles), the 76-year-old is a crusader for gender equality in the sporting world and has, in the past, batted for equality in various other sports as well. 

Published 16 Mar 2020, 14:35 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Indian Women's Cricket Team Australia Women Cricket Billie Jean King
