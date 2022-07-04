"Test cricket in fast forward" - Liam Livingstone on gripping contest at Edgbaston between England and India

England's white-ball specialist Liam Livingstone said he is feeling mesmerized by the speed of the ongoing Test against India at Edgbaston. Livingstone, who is yet to play Test cricket, expressed his views on his official Twitter account.

England, chasing 378 for victory to level the five-Test series, have got off to a solid start on day four of the final Test. The home team began their run-chase after bowling India out for 245, after the tourists resuming their innings on 125-3 at the start of the day. Skipper Ben Stokes took four scalps to keep India's lead to 377 after they had looked on track to go ahead by over 450.

Liam Livingstone @liaml4893 how good is this Test cricket in fast forwardhow good is this Test cricket in fast forward 😍😍 how good is this 🙌🙌

Alex Lees and Zak Crawley started England's steep chase in an imperious manner by stitching together an opening stand of 107. However, India hit back with three quick wickets, with visiting captain Jasprit Bumrah getting Crawley and Ollie Pope out either side of tea.

Lees, who scored a pristine half-century, was involved in a horrible mix-up with Joe Root and was run out. Root and Jonny Bairstow have weathered the storm to keep England on course.

England won the toss and inserted the opposition, reducing them to 98-5 at one stage. But centuries from Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant, followed by Bumrah's cameo, propelled the visitors to 416 in the first essay. England had made a paltry 284 in response. Pant, who made a blistering 111-ball 146 in the first innings, scored 57 in the second.

Liam Livingstone part of England's squad to face India in white-ball games

Liam Livingstone is one of the most destructive batters. (Image Credits: Getty)

Livingstone will feature in the limited-overs series against India, starting with the first T20I on July 7th. The spin-bowling all-rounder has been in sublime form with the bat of late. He recently smashed the fastest ODI fifty (off 17 balls) by an Englishman against the Netherlands at Amstelveen.

Meanwhile, India have a piece of encouraging news as Rohit Sharma has recovered from COVID-19 which forced him to miss the Edgbaston Test. They will be riding high on confidence after sweeping Ireland in the two-game T20 series.

