Test Cricket: Top 10 highest run scorers of the 80s

Some of the biggest batting names ever feature in this nostalgic post.

Bilal K. CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jun 2018, 16:19 IST

The 1980s was an exciting decade for cricket fans: several milestones were achieved during that era. While the West Indian side solidified their hold on the world of cricket, several other teams achieved a lot of success as well.

Team India won their first World Cup while the Australian side also managed to win the first of their five World Championships. Four incredible all-rounders enjoyed immense success across the globe while a lot of batting and bowling greats gained international attention through their inspirational performances.

This list features the highest run scorers from this incredible decade. Cricket fans, especially the younger ones, might have heard about all these players but this list is written with the intention to highlight the best performers statistically across the globe. The list features players from the most prominent test nations during the era. The top ten includes three players each from England and the West Indies, two players from India while a player each from Pakistan and Australia.

The statistics show only two players in the top ten with an average of over 50 which is a clear indicator of the fact that the conditions, which include both bowling and the pitches, are quite easier now as compared to then when even the most talented players struggled to maintain top-notch numbers:

#10 Graham Gooch (ENG)

Graham Gooch of England

One of England's greatest batsmen ever features at number 10 in this elite list. Gooch played a total of 56 games during the 80s and batted in 105 innings in total. He scored 3970 runs at an average of around 39 with 8 centuries and 23 half-centuries with his highest score being 196. The English star also registered 7 ducks during that period.

The legend made his debut with a series of ducks in the first two innings but then gradually improved his international form. During the early 80s, he lost his form and ultimately the place in the English side before making a comeback during the mid-80s.

#9 Ian Botham (ENG)

Ian Botham of England

One of England's cricketers ever, Sir Ian Botham played a total of 75 matches during the 80s and batted in 124 innings. He scored a total of 4051 runs at an average of around 34 with 10 centuries and 19 half-centuries. His highest score during the decade was 208. He also scored a total of 12 ducks during that period.

Being an all-rounder, the English superstar also contributed with the ball and thus he was one of the most influential players of the decade. During the decade, he scored tons all over the globe including Australia, India and New Zealand.