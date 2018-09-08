Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Away Test matches that India should have won but didn't

Sachin Arora
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
338   //    08 Sep 2018, 14:19 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day One
Indian Cricket Team

The Indian cricket team coach, Ravi Shastri said in a press conference that the series scoreline could easily have been 3-1 in favour of India. This means India could have easily won the Test matches that they lost so far in this series.

This is also not the first time when the Indian team has lost the opportunity to win a Test match after having their moments. Revisiting the history books of cricket will make you aware of such other instances. Here are a few other matches that India should have won but they failed to do so.


New Zeland vs India, 1998: India lost by 5 wickets

In the second Test match at Wellington, India did not start well in the first innings but gained their chances in the second innings after Sachin Tendulkar scored 113 to help India post a target of 215 for the hosts.

India reduced New Zealand for 74/5 in the second innings before Craig McMillan and Chris Cairns took the momentum away from India and won the match for their team by 5 wickets.

Zimbabwe vs India, 2001: India lost by 4 wickets

After winning the first Test match, India went to the second game 1-0. But they got all out there for 237 and trailed by 78 runs after the hosts scored 315 in their first innings. In the second innings, India posted 234 on the board to give Zimbabwe a target of 157 runs.

Nehra and Srinath helped India reduce them to 119/5 but Carlisle's unbeaten 63 helped Zimbabwe to take away the match.


1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ricky Ponting Brendon McCullum
Sachin Arora
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
5 epic Test matches India should’ve won
RELATED STORY
Trend Breakers- 5 bowlers who did well Away but struggled...
RELATED STORY
3 recent Overseas Test matches that India should have won...
RELATED STORY
Highest Test partnerships by Indians in New Zealand
RELATED STORY
6 times famous cricketers got involved in brawls outside...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Most Test hundreds by a cricketer for each country
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why holding Test matches at smaller venues is a...
RELATED STORY
8 greatest Indian Test captains of all time
RELATED STORY
3 great captains who never won a Test in India
RELATED STORY
Cricketers with the highest percentage of boundaries in a...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
5th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 332/10
IND 174/6 (51.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: India trail England by 158 runs with 4 wickets remaining
ENG VS IND live score
| 03:30 AM
AUA 290/6 (90.0 ov)
IND-A
Day 1 | Stumps: Australia A won the toss and elected to bat.
AUA VS IND-A live score
Match 29 | Tomorrow, 12:00 AM
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Jamaica Tallawahs
GAW VS JTA preview
| Tue, 04 Sep
DBY 251/10 & 171/10
GLA 121/10 & 132/10
Derbyshire win by 169 runs
DBY VS GLA live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us