Away Test matches that India should have won but didn't

The Indian cricket team coach, Ravi Shastri said in a press conference that the series scoreline could easily have been 3-1 in favour of India. This means India could have easily won the Test matches that they lost so far in this series.

This is also not the first time when the Indian team has lost the opportunity to win a Test match after having their moments. Revisiting the history books of cricket will make you aware of such other instances. Here are a few other matches that India should have won but they failed to do so.

New Zeland vs India, 1998: India lost by 5 wickets

In the second Test match at Wellington, India did not start well in the first innings but gained their chances in the second innings after Sachin Tendulkar scored 113 to help India post a target of 215 for the hosts.

India reduced New Zealand for 74/5 in the second innings before Craig McMillan and Chris Cairns took the momentum away from India and won the match for their team by 5 wickets.

Zimbabwe vs India, 2001: India lost by 4 wickets

After winning the first Test match, India went to the second game 1-0. But they got all out there for 237 and trailed by 78 runs after the hosts scored 315 in their first innings. In the second innings, India posted 234 on the board to give Zimbabwe a target of 157 runs.

Nehra and Srinath helped India reduce them to 119/5 but Carlisle's unbeaten 63 helped Zimbabwe to take away the match.

