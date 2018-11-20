×
Australia vs India 2018-19: Analyzing the Test records of the 4 frontline Australian bowlers against India

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Feature
74   //    20 Nov 2018, 22:41 IST

The Australian bowling will put up a stern test for Indian batting
The Australian bowling will put up a stern test for Indian batting

The upcoming Australia vs India Test series is being touted as the battle between the struggling Indian batting line-up and the potent Australian bowling, which is formidable in home conditions. The Australian bowling attack consists of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, and all four of them are outstanding Test bowlers.

It won't be easy for the Indian batting line-up to crack the code against these bowlers and that too in their home conditions, which they know like the back of their hands. These bowlers have given all visiting batsmen plenty of things to worry about, and Virat Kohli & Co have a task on their hands trying to subdue them.

Let's take a look at the record of these bowlers against India, in order to better understand what to expect from them in the upcoming series:

Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc can be lethal on his day
Mitchell Starc can be lethal on his day

Starc can bowl at a fiery pace which can be disconcerting for most batsmen. He has an outstanding yorker, and has the special ability to polish off the tail within a matter of minutes.

Overall, Strac has taken 18 wickets against India in seven Test matches. In Australia, he has taken 11 wickets against India in three Tests.

Looking at the above figures it would be safe to say that Indian batsmen have played Starc rather well so far. However, the tall Aussie bowler would surely be looking to make amends in the upcoming series.

Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood is known for his accuracy
Josh Hazlewood is known for his accuracy

Known for the McGrath-esque type of line and length, Josh Hazlewood has been an amazing Test bowler for Australia. His knack of bowling in the corridor outside the off stump often compels the batsmen to make mistakes, which results in a lot of wickets for him.

Overall, Hazlewood has taken 21 wickets against India in seven Test matches. In Australia, he has taken 12 wickets against India in 3 Tests.

Just like Starc, even Hazlewood has not had great success against India so far, which is a good sign for Indian fans.

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
