Test XI with players who underperformed in 2018

VIC v WA - Sheffield Shield: Day 2

Every player goes through ups and downs. It is part and parcel of their cricket career. They face a lot of heat if their bad form gets extended for a considerable period of time. They either get replaced or fail to make a comeback.

In 2018, there were a few players who suffered from a bad form in the Test matches. These players need to lift their game or else a difficult year is ahead of them. This list comprises of players from almost all the Test playing nations with their performances spread over 2018.

Here is the list of Underperforming Test XI in 2018.

#1 Lokesh Rahul

Lokesh Rahul. England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five

Lokesh Rahul's form has been scratchy throughout the year. In the recently concluded Test series against West Indies and before that in England, he just managed a paltry 336 in last 13 innings. This included one century against England. Apart from that, his scores have mostly been in 10s and 20s. Rahul has been unable to negotiate the incoming ball properly.

His low self-confidence also hindered him in realizing his true potential and talent. Rahul needs to take some help from old-timers like Rahul Dravid or Sunil Gavaskar to improve upon his weaknesses.

#2 Kraigg Brathwaite

Kraigg Brathwaite, England v West Indies - 2nd Investec Test: Day Two

Kraigg Brathwaite scored 287 runs in the last 11 innings for the West Indies during 2018. This comprised two centuries which he scored against Bangladesh. Apart from this, his overall performance was below average. Brathwaite managed to go in double digits, only thrice, which was unacceptable by any standard.

The experts felt his footwork against the spin bowling was not up to the mark. Shakib Al Hasan managed to bowl him out five times in the last six encounters.

