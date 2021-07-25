"Thank you for everything papa" - Krunal Pandya pens a heartfelt note for his father

Team India all-rounder Krunal Pandya recently posted a heartfelt note in memory of his father, who passed away earlier this year due to cardiac arrest.

Krunal, who is currently in Sri Lanka for the limited-overs series, took to Instagram to share an image of his father holding the Indian flag. Along with the picture, he wrote -

"Thank you for everything papa and for making our dreams come true. Everyday I miss you and will give our 100 % to make you proud. Love you."

Krunal Pandya's father standing with the Indian flag (Credit: Instagram)

Himanshu Pandya, Krunal and Hardik's father, has been at the heart of their career. He left his well-settled business to move to a new city to give his son's proper practice facility. His hard work was rewarded after both Hardik and Krunal achieved their dream of playing for India.

After a long fight with illness, Himanshu Pandya succumbed to cardiac arrest in January, earlier this year.

Krunal Pandya auditioning for T20 World Cup 2021

The upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka will be India's last stop ahead of the T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. With a couple of spots still to be filled, Krunal will look to impress the selectors against the Islanders.

He had average outings in ODIs and will have to step up his game in shorter formats. So far, Krunal Pandya has represented India in 18 T20I matches, scoring 121 runs and scalping 14 wickets at an economy rate of 8.11.

The first of the three-match T20I series between India and Sri Lanka commences on July 25 (Sunday) at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

