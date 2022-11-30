"Thank you for letting my sleeping secrets out" - Yuvraj Singh's funny comment on Hazel Keech's wedding anniversary post

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh reacted to wife Hazel Keech Singh's social media post to celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary on Wednesday (November 30).

Yuvraj and Hazel got engaged on November 12, 2015, and the pair tied the knot on November 30, 2016, more than a year after their engagement.

Their marriage was performed in a Sikh wedding ritual in Chandigarh followed by a grand reception in Delhi, where some famous personalities from Bollywood and Cricket were invited.

In a gratifying Instagram post for her husband on account of their sixth marriage anniversary, Hazel posted two pictures which described the events of "before and after a marriage of six years".

In the first picture, a collage of two pictures comprising Yuvraj Singh wearing a Delhi Daredevils shirt and Hazel is seen in the stands. In a nutshell, the incident was of the year 2015.

The second picture was posted with the couple in one frame along with the10-month-old son, Orion Keech Singh, who was born on January 25, 2022. Hazel also penned a lengthy and emotional caption for her husband.

In one of the paragraphs in the caption, Hazel wrote:

"I love you dear husband, your snoring and all, theres not a thing id change, nothing at all. This accidental poem has come to an end but life togethers just begun, to this message ill now press send."

Reacting to his wife's touching post, Yuvraj Singh made a hilarious comment. The 40-year-old wrote in the comment section:

"Thank you for letting my sleeping secrets out."

Yuvraj and Hazel met at a mutual friend's party in 2011. Reports have suggested that Yuvraj's former Indian teammate and close friend, Harbhajan Singh, helped the two of them get closer to each other.

Hazel is an actor, model, and dancer. She was born in Essex, United Kingdom and started her acting career at the age of 3.

