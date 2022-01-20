"That's not what the Indian batters are known for" - Sanjay Bangar credits South Africa for tactical brilliance in 1st ODI

Sanjay Bangar credited South Africa for their 'smart understanding' against Indian batters as the hosts won the first ODI at Boland Park in Paarl.

Chasing 297 runs, the visitors were 138/1 at one stage with Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli going strong with individual half-centuries. The Proteas stuck to their plans to dismiss the veterans before reducing India to 188/6. India ended their innings on 265, losing the match by 31 runs.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda - up in the series



#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND South Africa beat India in the first ODI by 31 runs and goup in the series South Africa beat India in the first ODI by 31 runs and go 1️⃣-0️⃣ up in the series 🙌#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND https://t.co/cPu3kFX2ur

Former Team India batting coach, Bangar, pointed out that the Proteas stuck to their plans that yielded them results. Speaking on Star Sports, Sanjay Bangar said:

"That's what surprised me quite a bit. That's not what the Indian batters are known for. I think credit also to the South African team for sticking to their plans. You had Markram (Aiden) bowling for five overs, we were hoping that he would bowl a couple of overs and then he would be taken off."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

"Even somebody like a Keshav Maharaj spinning the ball that way and Bavuma (Temba) persisting with that plan and inviting Virat Kohli to play in an area he is not comfortable. You talk of Rishabh Pant being stumped down the leg side. Again, smart understanding between the bowler and wicketkeeper. Also, Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer being tested with those short balls."

The likes of Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer failed to consolidate on a good start by Dhawan and Kohli. South Africa piled up 296 on the back of centuries from Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen.

Young India batters need to mould game as per demands - Shikhar Dhawan

Sarang Bhalerao @bhaleraosarang It may not happen soon but I feel Rishabh Pant has the ability to be a successful opener in LOIs. He can have a huge impact at the top of the order & win matches. May happen in 3-4 years. Any thoughts? It may not happen soon but I feel Rishabh Pant has the ability to be a successful opener in LOIs. He can have a huge impact at the top of the order & win matches. May happen in 3-4 years. Any thoughts?

The inexperience in the middle-order once again hurt India as they succumbed to pressure after a good start. Dhawan, who made a good return to the ODI side, stated that handling varied match situations comes with experience. He believes that the youngsters will get a hold of it once they play more games.

"This (discussion) we have that play according to the situation and what the situation demands, keep the team ahead and an individual's game is important," Dhawan said at the post-match press conference.

He further advised:

"But at the same time be practical, how can you mould your game, so that when a partnership is needed, then it is necessary, all those things and I feel these gets refined with experience and time," he added further.

Also Read Article Continues below

The 2nd ODI is scheduled to take place at the same ground on January 21 (Friday).

Edited by Diptanil Roy