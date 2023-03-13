"That's what separates the great batters from the good" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli's sensation hundred in IND vs AUS 4th Test

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra hailed star batter Virat Kohli for his sensational 28th Test hundred in the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Kohli finally broke his century-drought in Tests after three and a half years and the relief on his face after getting the ton was evident.

Chopra shed light on how Kohli ensured that he converted his hundred into a big one, ending his innings on 186 (364). This has been a great quality of the former Indian captain, according to Aakash Chopra. Kohli could have possibly got his 8th double hundred too, but he ensured that his knock helped India take a decent lead.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about Virat Kohli's marathon knock:

"Virat Kohli was looking good for a hundred and he ensured that he converted it into a daddy hundred. That's what separates the great batters from the good. So well done to Virat for that."

These numbers were pretty underwhelming: Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli's lean patch

Kohli took 41 innings since his previous Test hundred in November 2019 to end his century drought in the longest format. Aakash Chopra claimed that it was too long a dry patch for someone of Kohli's caliber, but he was also delighted that the latter was able to get a big hundred.

On this, Chopra stated:

"Virat hadn't scored a hundred for three and a half years and has played 41 innings without a century in Tests. These numbers were pretty underwhelming for someone of his stature. I thought he would score a double hundred, but unfortunately he ran out of partners."

Kohli's sensational 186 runs helped India take a lead of 91 runs and get into such a position that it is almost impossible for them to lose the fourth Test.

