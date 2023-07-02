Create

"That was something else!"- Fans hail Ben Stokes for valiant 155 despite England's loss in 2nd Ashes 2023 Test

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Jul 02, 2023 21:57 IST
Fans and cricketers credited Ben Stokes for giving it his all in the chase (P.C.:Twitter)
Fans and cricketers credited Ben Stokes for giving it his all in the chase (P.C.:Twitter)

England captain Ben Stokes produced another miraculous innings as he scored 155 (214) against Australia in the second Ashes 2023 Test at Lord's. Although his knock came in a losing cause, Stokes proved once again why he is considered one of the most clutch players in the world under extreme pressure.

The game seemed done and dusted when Australia got the wicket of Jonny Bairstow and reduced England to 193/6 as they chased 371. However, Stokes waged a lone battle as he smashed sixes for fun and brought England ever so close to what could have been a famous win.

The southpaw was understandably distraught when he was finally dismissed by Josh Hazlewood. However, the Australian players congratulated the England captain on a wonderful knock as he walked back to a thunderous round of applause and a standing ovation from the crowd.

Fans and also some cricketers on Twitter were thrilled to see Ben Stokes almost pull off another incredible win for England, just like he did at Headingley in 2019. Here are some of the reactions:

I wasn’t joking about calling Ben Stokes the most competitive bloke I’ve played against. Innings of the highest quality but Australia is too good at the moment 👍
TAKE A BOW, BENJAMIN ANDREW STOKESThe masterclass of a knock ends at 155 in just 214 balls with 9 fours and 9 sixes. #Ashes23 #Asheshttps://t.co/GJqQkE85FB
That was something else! Take a bow @benstokes38 🙌🏽 Almost pulled off a miracle again! #Ashes23 https://t.co/yVlVvxn56R
Stokes out One of the great Test match Knocks 155 👏 Aussies fielders congratulate him on the way off#ashes2023 https://t.co/r0vJYaM1er
Clarity under pressure is what sets Stokes apart. Just like Rishabh Pant for India. #Ashes
A BIG SALUTE, BEN STOKES 🔥https://t.co/9phVE52Wrs
One of the best ever 150s in Test cricket History.... Ben Stokes 👏👏👏
Well played Ben Stokes https://t.co/jAsqQASbfE
Ben Stokes has to be there for the World Cup, there's no way England are coming without him
May eventually turn out to be an innings in a losing cause, but Ben Stokes and his stomach for a fight is unreal. 🔥🔥🔥 #Ashes2023
Day 5 or simply say Ben Stokes Day 👍 https://t.co/g7ryMHi48r

Ben Stokes changed gears at the right time, but just had too much to do

Stokes' knock was arguably the ideal representation of how England could have approached their Bazball ideology. The southpaw batted conservatively for the first half of his innings and held an end to allow others to bat around him.

When Stokes realized that only he stood between Australia and victory, he changed gears and began to find sixes at regular intervals. Australia also dropped a couple of chances to dismiss him, but fortune favors the brave and Stokes was certainly brave enough.

It seemed like Stokes would carry England to another miraculous win, but it wasn't to be as Australia changed their plans and bowled wider. Stokes skied one with 70 runs needed to win and Alex Carey completed an easy catch. Australia ended up winning the game by 43 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Edited by Arshit Garg
