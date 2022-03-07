“That was not the time for any comparison” - Sunil Gavaskar issues clarification after backlash over comments on Shane Warne 

Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar has issued a clarification after receiving backlash over comments claiming that Shane Warne was not the greatest spinner in the world.

While stating that he simply gave an honest opinion on a question that was posed to him, Gavaskar admitted that the query should not have been asked nor should it have been answered.

In a video message on his official Instagram handle, the former India captain explained:

“On TV, I was asked by an anchor whether Warne was the greatest spinner ever and I gave my personal, honest opinion. In hindsight, that question shouldn’t have been asked nor should have been answered. That was not the time for any comparison or critical evaluation.”

The 72-year-old also hailed Warne and Rodney Marsh, who passed away a few hours before the spin legend, as two of the greatest to have played the game. He said:

“Last week was a very traumatic time for the cricketing fraternity as in the space of 24 hours we lost two of the most iconic cricketers the game has seen - Rodney Marsh and Shane Warne.”

The former India opener concluded:

“Warne was one of the greatest cricketers to have ever graced the game. Rodney Marsh too was one of the greatest wicketkeepers the game has seen. May their souls rest in eternal peace.”

Warne passed away in Thailand on Friday at the age of 52. His sudden demise left the entire cricketing fraternity in mourning.

What Sunil Gavaskar said about Shane Warne

During a debate on a TV show to discuss Warne’s legacy, Gavaskar opined that, according to him, the leggie wasn’t the greatest spinner ever. He had said:

“No, I wouldn’t say that. For me, the Indian spinners and Muttiah Muralitharan were better than Shane Warne," he told India Today, adding:

“Look at Shane Warne’s record against India. It was pretty ordinary. In India, he got five wickets only once in Nagpur, and that too because Zaheer Khan swung wildly against him to give him a fifer. Because he did not have much success against Indian players who were very good players of spin, I don’t think I would call him the greatest. Muttiah Muralitharan, with a greater success he had against India, I would rank him over Warne in my book.”

The Aussie great claimed 708 wickets in 145 Tests and 293 scalps in 194 ODIs. He was Player of the Match in the semi-finals and the final when Australia lifted the World Cup in 1999.

