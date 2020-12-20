'That tour changed me as a player'- Sachin Tendulkar talks about his first tour to Australia

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recently talked about how his first tour to Australia in 1991-92 changed him as a cricketer in a good way in his latest Youtube video.

Tendulkar also added he learnt a lot about international cricket from that tour. The Master Blaster was just 18 then and managed 2 Test centuries against the Aussies in that series. Tendulkar recalled how the Australians were bent on doing everything in their means to get him out. Sachin Tendulkar said-

''They were going to do all possible things to get me out, to end me back to the dressing room. And I was ready to face those challenges. That particular tour changed me as a player. It taught me a lot. Not just technically, but mentally… how to approach a big game.''

Tendulkar also reminisced about his 114 at the WACA, Perth which is generally acknowledged as the fastest and bounciest track in cricket. Tendulkar explained how he used the pace and bounce to his advantage.

''People talk about steep bounce and pace. Steep bounce and pace mean that the good length area for the bowler becomes small.''

''I looked at it that way. Early on, it was about getting on top of the ball, but as time went by, my thinking evolved. I thought why do you always have to get on top off the ball. When there is no third man, you can get under the ball and use their pace. If they falter on the shorter side, I would go over slips, or gully, and even if I don’t get it right because of the pace and bounce, it was going to carry.” Sachin Tendulkar added further.

Sachin Tendulkar's record in Australia

With the way India batted & bowled in the 1st innings, they were in the driver's seat, but the Aussies came back really hard this morning.

That is the beauty of Test cricket.

It’s NEVER over till it’s over. India was outclassed in the 2nd half. Congratulations to Australia! — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 19, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar played 20 Test matches in Australia and scored 1809 runs at an average of 53.21 which included six centuries and seven half-centuries. One should also remember that Tendulkar faced the Aussies when they were dominating the game and that makes his record Down Under all the more special.