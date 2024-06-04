The 3 most exciting England players to watch out for in the 2024 T20 World Cup ft. Jofra Archer 

The T20 World Cup 2024 is up and running, and defending champions England will start their campaign on Tuesday, June 4. Jos Buttler's team will face Scotland at Kensington Oval in Barbados, with the match scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. local time.

England are coming into the T20 World Cup on the back of a 2-0 series win over Pakistan. Two games in the four-match affair were washed out due to rain. Buttler led from the front in the second T20I, scoring 84 runs. Meanwhile, Jofra Archer's return has boosted the England bowling lineup.

Even without Ben Stokes, England look dangerous and are among the favorites to win the title. As they get ready to face Scotland in their opening match, we look at the three most exciting England players to watch out for in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

#3 Philip Salt

In the 2024 Indian Premier League, English batter Philip Salt scored 435 runs at a strike rate of 182 in 12 games for champions Kolkata Knight Riders. He will be hoping to carry his form into the T20 World Cup. The keeper-batter is all set to open with Jos Buttler and will be eager to provide England with blistering starts.

Salt scored 45 runs off 24 balls in the fourth T20I against Pakistan, and based on current form, he’s one of the players to watch out for in the T20 World Cup.

The right-handed batter has played 23 T20Is and already has two centuries to his name. Salt will be looking to make this a memorable T20 World Cup campaign for him.

#2 Will Jacks

Will Jacks has a reputation for hitting the ball a long way and can also bowl some off-spin. With no Ben Stokes in England's squad, Jacks will have added responsibility.

Jacks recently showed his class in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Gujarat Titans, reaching his fifty off 31 balls before going berserk, scoring the next 50 runs off just 10 balls.

Although Jacks doesn't have a decent record in the 13 T20Is he has played for England, the youngster will be looking to change his fortune in the T20 World Cup.

#1 Jofra Archer

England's 2019 ODI World Cup hero Jofra Archer is back. The right-arm pacer has struggled with injuries over the last few years and made his return to competitive cricket last month when England faced Pakistan. Before that, he was last seen playing in the IPL 2023, where he was forced to quit midway through the tournament due to an injury.

England will be high in confidence with Archer's return. He can win matches on his own and is one of the most exciting English players to watch out for. Archer picked up three wickets in two matches against Pakistan and looked comfortable while bowling.

Archer has played 17 T20Is and will be looking to play a vital role for the defending champions in the T20 World Cup.

