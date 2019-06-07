The 5 greatest knocks in World Cup finals

Mahendra Singh Dhoni in action.

The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup is underway in England and Wales. Many pundits have declared hosts England the favorites to win the title and rightfully so given their form. England has never won the World Cup despite finishing as runners-up three times. Now, they have the best squad they have had in years and will be riding high on confidence. India and Australia, on the other hand, are strong contenders and can never be taken lightly as they have all the possible weapons to finish on top when it's all said and done.

So far, there have been 11 editions of the ICC Cricket World Cup dating back to 1975. With this have come many incredible individual performances on the biggest stage of the tournament, the World Cup Finals. We will rank 5 such sublime knocks by some of the greatest batsmen in the world that occured in World Cup finals.

Honorable Mention: Mahendra Singh Dhoni Vs Sri Lanka 2011 | Runs:91, Balls:79, 4s:8, 6s:2, Strike Rate: 115.18

On the back of a classic hundred from star batsman Mahela Jayawardene, Sri Lanka put up a decent total of 274, a score which had never been chased in a World Cup final until then. In reply, India lost the early wickets of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar. However, Gautam Gambhir was the architect of the run chase as he kept his nerves under calm and put the team in a better position before departing at 97.

But it was MS Dhoni who promoted himself up to the order ahead of Man of the Tournament Yuvraj Singh and scored a blistering 91 runs off just 79 balls, finishing off with a six to get team India over the line. Thanks to his heroics, India lifted their second World Cup after 27 years.

1 / 6 NEXT