The 5 Indians to have scored centuries in T20Is

Hitting a T20 century is not an easy feat to achieve, especially in T20Is. However, given the way the game has progressed over the last few years, it's not a mind-boggling feat anymore.

T20 hundreds are no longer rare commodities due to the advent of franchise cricket. Centuries in T20 Internationals ensure entertainment for the fans and followers of the game and add spice to a bilateral series or ICC tournaments.

Indians too have excelled at the job as they have shown in the Indian Premier League. Indians have accounted for 30 tons in the cash-rich league.

Greatly aided by the experience of playing in the IPL, Indian players have made nine T20 centuries at the international level as well. Here's a look at the five players who have crossed the three-digit mark for India in T20Is.

1. Suresh Raina

Raina was the first Indian to hit a T20I Century

Suresh Raina was the first Indian to hit a T20 century for India in international cricket.

He achieved the feat against South Africa in a group match of the 2010 ICC World T20 in Saint Lucia. Raina scored 101 runs off 60 deliveries in an innings laced with nine fours and five sixes. It was a fluent innings against a more than potent attack comprising Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Albie Morkel, Rory Kleinveldt and Jacques Kallis. His innings helped India beat the Proteas by 16 runs.

Raina represented India in 78 T20Is and scored 1604 runs at an average of a shade under 30. He also played 18 tests and 226 ODIs for India and was a mainstay for the team in limited overs cricket. He retired from international cricket in 2020 but continued to feature in the IPL before going unsold in the most recent edition.

2. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, in action against England in 2018

Rohit Sharma became the second Indian to hit a T20I century when he smashed a ton against South Africa in Dharamsala. Rohit scored 106 runs to help India post 199 runs on the board, which the Proteas eventually chased thanks to a brilliant innings by J.P. Duminy.

Rohit has since made three more T20I centuries and thus has four tons to his name, second to none.

His second ton, which was the most destructive, came against Sri Lanka in Indore. He made 118 runs off 43 deliveries and took India to a mammoth score of 260. India eventually won the game by 88 runs.

In Bristol in 2018, Rohit made another hundred to help India chase down England’s total of 198.

Rohit’s fourth ton in the format came in Lucknow and this time, it was West Indies on the receiving end of his attack.

Rohit is currently the all-format captain of India and still has a few years of cricket left in him and we might see him make a few more T20I tons.

3. K.L. Rahul

Rahul has two T20I centuries to his credit

K.L. Rahul is another Indian who has multiple hundreds in T20I cricket.

The first came against the West Indies in 2016 in a nail-biter of a game, which India eventually lost by one run. Rahul scored an unbeaten 110 runs off 51 balls while batting at number four.

Rahul hit another century in 2018, this time against England. Rahul’s innings helped India chase England’s total of 159 runs.

Rahul is currently a crucial member of the Indian Cricket Team across all formats and is also the vice-captain of the national team.

4. Harmanpreet Kaur

Kaur is the only Indian to hit a ton in the women's game

After making 103 against the Kiwis in the 2018 Women’s World T20, Harmanpreet Kaur became the fourth Indian to compile a T20I century.

She also became the first Indian to do so in the Women’s game and remains the only one to do so till date. Kaur joined forces with Jemimah Rodrigues to help India post a sensational total of 194 runs. Her century consigned New Zealand to a 34 run defeat in the game.

Kaur is currently the captain of the Indian Women's Cricket Team and is one of the most important members of the squad.

5. Deepak Hooda

Hooda became the latest to join the club after hitting a fine century against Ireland.

Deepak Hooda became the fifth Indian to hit a century in T20 Internationals when he smashed his way to 104 off just 57 deliveries against Ireland in Dublin. It was an attacking knock by Hooda, comprising six sixes and nine fours.

Hooda went after the Irish bowlers right from the word go, taking full advantage of the short boundaries.

Hooda’s ton came in just his fifth T20 for India. There will surely be more opportunities for him to don the blue jersey for him in the future and add to his tally of centuries.

