The Ashes 2023: Edgbaston, Birmingham pitch history and Test records

The Ashes 2023 will begin today with a match at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The much-awaited Test series between England and Australia will go on till July 31. It is a five-match series. If Australia wins or draws the series, they will retain the Ashes urn, whereas England needs to win the series to regain the urn.

The last time Australia visited England for an Ashes series was in 2019. That series ended in a 2-2 draw. Australia won the Edgbaston Test match of that series by 251 runs. The Aussies will be keen to produce a similar performance in the upcoming match.

Before the first Test of The Ashes 2023 begins, here's a look at the pitch history of Edgbaston.

Edgbaston, Birmingham Test records & stats

Birmingham has played host to 54 Test matches so far, with England winning 29 of them. Visiting teams have only won 10 matches on this ground, while the remaining 15 Tests have ended in a stalemate. Teams batting second have won 21 Tests, and teams batting first have emerged victorious on 18 occasions.

Here's a list of some other important stats and numbers you need to know from previous Tests played in Birmingham:

Test matches played: 54

Matches won by England: 29

Matches won by visiting teams: 10

Matches Drawn: 15

Highest individual score: 294 - Sir Alastair Cook (ENG) vs. India, 2011

Best bowling figures (innings): 7/17 - Wilfred Rhodes (ENG) vs. Australia, 1902

Best bowling figures (match): 12/119 - Fred Trueman (ENG) vs. West Indies, 1963

Highest team score: 710/7 dec - England vs. India, 2011

Lowest team score: 30 - South Africa vs. England, 1924

Average first-innings score: 310

Edgbaston, Birmingham Pitch report

Prior to The Ashes 2023 series, reports surfaced in English media, claiming that captain Ben Stokes and the England team management have asked for batting-friendly surfaces for the five-Test series against Australia. If the report proves to be true, the conditions in Birmingham should be excellent for batting.

Also, it is pertinent to note that England chased down a 378-run target with seven wickets in hand in the previous Test played on this ground.

Edgbaston, Birmingham Last Test match

England defeated India by seven wickets in the last Test hosted by Birmingham. Centuries from Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja guided India to 416 runs in the first innings. Mohammed Siraj's four-wicket haul helped India bowl England out for 284 runs and gain a first-innings lead of 132.

India added 245 runs in the second innings, setting a 378-run target for the home team. Centuries from Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root helped England win the match by seven wickets. Here is a summary of that match:

Brief Scores: India 416 (Rishabh Pant 146, James Anderson 5/60) & 245 (Cheteshwar Pujara 66, Ben Stokes 4/33) lost to England 284 (Jonny Bairstow 106, Mohammed Siraj 4/66) & 378/3 (Joe Root 142*, Jasprit Bumrah 2/74) by 7 wickets.

