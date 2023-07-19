The Ashes 2023: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester pitch history and Test records

The fourth Test of Ashes 2023 series will start soon at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. England have the momentum on their side, having beaten Australia in an exciting match last week at Headingley. The home team will aim to keep the series alive by recording another win this week.

On the other hand, Australia missed out on a golden chance to secure a 3-0 lead in Leeds. The visitors will try to forget what happened last week and make a fresh start in Manchester.

Before the fourth Test of Ashes 2023 begins, here's a look at the pitch history of Emirates Old Trafford.

Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester Test records & stats

Manchester has hosted 83 Test matches so far. England have a 32-15 win-loss record in Tests at this venue. England and Australia have battled in 30 Tests on this ground. Australia have won eight games, while England have recorded seven wins. The other 15 Tests ended in a draw.

Here are some other vital stats you need to know from previous Tests hosted by Manchester:

Test matches played: 83

Matches won by teams batting first: 32

Matches won by teams batting second: 16

Matches Drawn: 35

Highest individual score: 311 - Bob Simpson (AUS) vs. England, 1964

Best bowling figures (innings): 10/53 - Jim Laker (ENG) vs. Australia, 1956

Best bowling figures (match): 19/90 - Jim Laker (ENG) vs. Australia, 1956

Highest team score: 656/8 dec - Australia vs. England, 1964

Lowest team score: 58 - India vs. England, 1952

Average first-innings score: 325

Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester pitch report

The pitch report for the Manchester Test of Ashes 2023 will be broadcast live a few minutes before Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes come out for the coin toss. Generally, the conditions at this venue have been good for batting. The average first-innings score in Tests at this venue has been more than 300.

Batters of both teams should score heaps of runs. However, the weather conditions will be overcast, meaning there will be some help on offer for the pace bowlers as well.

Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester last Test match

England beat South Africa by an innings and 85 runs in the last Test on this ground in 2022. Three-wicket hauls from Stuart Broad and James Anderson helped the home team bowl their opponents out for just 151 runs in the first innings.

In reply, centuries from Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes guided England to 415/9 before they declared the innings. Ollie Robinson bagged four wickets in the second innings to help England dismiss the Proteas for 179 and win the Test by an innings and 85 runs.

Brief Scores: South Africa 151 (Kagiso Rabada 36, James Anderson 3/32) & 179 (Keegan Petersen 42, Ollie Robinson 4/43) lost to England 415/9 dec (Ben Foakes 113*, Anrich Nortje 3/82) by an innings and 85 runs.

