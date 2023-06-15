The Ashes 2023, England vs Australia, 1st Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Friday, June 16, will be the day when the oldest rivalry in cricket will begin in England. Brace yourselves as the Ashes is set to kick off, with England and Australia going head-to-head in the first Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

England have started their home summer in a brilliant fashion. They comprehensively defeated Ireland in a one-off Test at Lord’s in London to start their preparations on the right note ahead of the much-awaited series. Ben Stokes will continue to lead the English side in the Ashes 2023 and it will be interesting to see how they go about their business against the Aussies.

The Stokes-McCullum era began with a bang last year and all eyes will be on the hosts when they face Australia at home. They are currently playing a fearless brand of cricket and their players have really stepped up in recent times. They will be hoping to keep performing in a similar manner and start their home Ashes series with a win.

Australia, on the other hand, are coming off a convincing 209-run win over India in the World Test Championship final. Having cantered past the Indian side with a solid all-round performance, they will now be full of confidence. Australia haven’t won an Ashes series in England since 2001 and Pat Cummins will be eyeing a series win this time around.

The Australian management has got a selection headache ahead of the first Test at Edgbaston. Scott Boland was sensational with the ball in the WTC final and it will be interesting to see who they go with against England, with Josh Hazlewood being 100% fit now.

England vs Australia Match Details:

Match: England vs Australia, 1st Test, The Ashes 2023

Date and Time: June 16-20, 2023, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

England vs Australia Pitch Report

The pitch at Edgbaston is a balanced track. The seamers will get enough assistance from the surface and batting won’t be easy on the first two days of the Test. The batters will have to work hard to score runs at this venue. Expect an even contest between the bat and the ball in the first Test.

England vs Australia Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Birmingham on Friday are expected to range between 14 and 26 degrees Celsius. Rain is, however, predicted Day 2 onwards in Birmingham.

England vs Australia Probable XIs

England

Expect James Anderson to lead the bowling attack against Australia after missing out against Ireland at Lord’s. Also, Moeen Ali will be making his return to the side after coming out of Test retirement.

Probable XI

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson

Australia

Expect Australia to stick with Scott Boland for the first Test at Edgbaston.

Probable XI

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

England vs Australia Match Prediction

With both sides being well-balanced units, fans can expect an intense battle when the two teams take the field for the first Test at Edgbaston. However, Australia have all their bases covered and have the winning momentum behind them as well. They are likely to take an early lead in the five-match series.

Prediction: Australia to win the first Test.

England vs Australia Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

