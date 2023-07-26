The Ashes 2023, England vs Australia, 5th Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The fifth and final Test of the Ashes 2023 between England and Australia will begin on July 27 at the Kennington Oval in London. The series scoreline is 2-1 in favour of Australia and they have managed to retain the Ashes.

England won the third Test and came with a lot of confidence in the fourth Test. They won the toss and asked Australia to bat first. The bowlers did a fine job of knocking over the Aussies on 317, with Chris Woakes picking up a fifer. A superb century from Zak Crawley (189) and fifties from the middle-order batters helped them post 592 on the board to get a massive first-innings lead of 275.

Australian batters fought hard, especially Marnus Labuschagne, who scored a vital hundred to help them get to 214/5 before rain arrived on the fourth day. No further play was possible as the entire fifth day was washed out and the game ended in a draw, meaning that Australia escaped and managed to retain the Ashes.

England were disappointed and were robbed of a chance to equal the series. They have been playing a good brand of cricket in the last two weeks and will be looking to draw level the series by winning the fifth Test. Australia have failed to win a Test series in England since 2001 and they will be looking to win it by a 3-1 margin. Another exciting Test match awaits fans all over the country.

England vs Australia Match Details:

Match: England vs Australia, 5th Test, The Ashes 2023

Date and Time: July 27th Thursday – July 31st Monday 2023, 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

England vs Australia Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kennington Oval is a well-balanced track. The pacers will get plenty of lateral movement and the batters will have to work hard to score runs here. It may ease out as the game progresses and batting may become easier as the Test progresses.

England vs Australia Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted on the first two days of the fifth Test. Sun may come out in the last three days but the weather will remain cool throughout the course of the five days.

England vs Australia Probable XIs

England

We may see Ollie Robinson come in place of James Anderson for the final Test.

Probable XI

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad

Australia

There are chances that Australia may bring in a frontline spinner in Todd Murphy in place of either Cameron Green.

Probable XI

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green/Tod Murphy, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

England vs Australia Match Prediction

The fourth Test of the Ashes 2023 resulted in a draw due to rain on the final two days and it resulted in Australia retaining the urn. England will be looking to draw level the series whereas the visitors will be looking to seal the series by a 3-1 margin.

England have looked good in the last two Tests and expect them to win the fifth Test in London.

Prediction: England to win the fourth Test.

England vs Australia Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

Poll : Usman Khawaja to score a century? Yes No 0 votes