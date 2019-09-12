×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

The Ashes are not over, some optimism please

Charlie Hall
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
9   //    12 Sep 2019, 16:12 IST

England v Australia - 4th Specsavers Ashes Test: Day Five
England v Australia - 4th Specsavers Ashes Test: Day Five

A scroll through the morning news brief is unlikely to comfort you from your already poor night's sleep if you are an English cricket fan. It's best just to down that coffee and head out, there is no buzzing optimism to read of there either.

Is it really that bad? England have lost a game but not the Ashes. So far they have been beaten comprehensively by the better team. This is sport, someone loses. They will learn from it, and move on to The Oval knowing they have a chance of drawing the series and restoring some pride.

No one saying they should ignore some of their issues, but the Test team should be reminded of what has made them a very good team and what will continue to keep them competitive.

Without this positive mindset at The Oval, English fans will fear for them, they really will. The experts are eagerly anticipating that batting collapse, or that lack of energy in the field. They would enjoy this as much as they loved Ben Stokes' Herculean century to win a game.

There is far more to look at with this England team than the odd bad day. They are a good side with some obvious frailties. Stuart Broad's resurgence has been miraculous, David Warner is so deep in his pocket you have to wonder if they will find him, let alone pick him for the final Test.

Rory Burns has looked the business at the top of the order, the sort of steely resistance and technique England have been craving since Cook decided he wanted to go back to farming. Jofra Archer, the quickest the English have had for a decade, has also proven to have the skill of Glenn Mcgrath.

Ben Stokes, well, the vocabulary doesn't stretch that far. And Joe Root is one of the top four batsmen in the world. All batsmen go through lean periods. There are youngsters such as Sam Curran, Ollie Pope and Jack Leach primed for long careers as well.

So, with three young, decorated talents with much more to offer, the future is bright for English cricket.

As the boss says, where do we go from here? Well, an innings win and a Steve Smith pair seems the obvious solution for England fans at The Oval, which is obviously unlikely. Realistically, no doubt that the players will have one eye on a win, and one eye on a tour to New Zealand and South Africa over the winter. Expect some fighting performances from Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow, and it will be these fighting performances that will win the game for them.

Tags:
Ashes 2019 Australia Cricket Team England Cricket Steve Smith Jofra Archer
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia in England 2019
1st Test | Thu, 01 Aug
AUS 284/10 & 487/7
ENG 374/10 & 146/10
Australia won by 251 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
2nd Test | Wed, 14 Aug
ENG 258/10 & 258/5
AUS 250/10 & 154/6
Match Drawn
ENG VS AUS live score
3rd Test | Thu, 22 Aug
AUS 179/10 & 246/10
ENG 67/10 & 362/9
England won by 1 wicket
AUS VS ENG live score
4th Test | Wed, 04 Sep
AUS 497/8 & 186/6
ENG 301/10 & 197/10
Australia won by 185 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
5th Test
ENG 49/1 (12.3 ov)
AUS
LIVE
Day 1 | Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
ENG VS AUS live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Australia in England 2019
South Africa in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
Australia Women in West Indies 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
Sri Lanka Women in Australia 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Caribbean Premier League
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Twenty20 Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Pentangular Series in Oman 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us