×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Didn't know whether to laugh, cry or scream: Nathan Lyon on Steve Smith's comeback century

Momin Mehmood Butt
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
30   //    03 Aug 2019, 01:01 IST

England v Australia - 1st Specsavers Ashes Test: Day One
England v Australia - 1st Specsavers Ashes Test: Day One

Nathan Lyon, Australia's premier off-spinner was at the non-striker's when Steve Smith, stranded on 99*, finally drove one celestially through the covers to bring up a magnificent century on his Test return. Lyon witnessed the outpour of joy from Smith whose rescue act took Australia to a respectable total in the first innings of the Ashes opener.

Speaking to Cricket Australia before the 2nd Day's play, Lyon went through the jitters around the ground when Smith was in the nervous nineties and the jubilated that the savoured cover-drive brought with it. The extended celebration and the emotional embrace between the two Aussies were special, reckoned Lyon.

England v Australia - 1st Specsavers Ashes Test: Day One
England v Australia - 1st Specsavers Ashes Test: Day One

He admitted that he was pretty nervous when Smith moved onto 99* and he had to see out two deliveries from Moeen Ali to bring Smith back on strike in the next over. Smith, eventually, brought up the much-deserving hundred in the next over and got a special applause from the Australian balcony overlooking the ground. When asked about the emotions surrounding that surreal moment, Nathan Lyon exclaimed,

"To see what he has been through and for him to come out and achieve what he did, yeah, I didn't know whether to laugh, cry, or scream but it was one of those weird ones where I was trying to give him a big cuddle and tell him well done. But, yeah, it was one of those pretty proud moments."

Lyon also praised the fightback that Australia displayed in the latter part of the day but conceded that they shouldn't be looking too far into the future given they still need to be at their best to knock over England. According to him, the pitch has played nicely so far and it's going to be a bit of a turmoil for the Aussie bowling attack. Lyon feels that everyone in this four-pronged attack would need to chip if Australia are to dent England some blows early on in the series.

Tags:
Ashes 2019 Australia Cricket Team England Cricket Nathan Lyon Steve Smith
Advertisement
"I am lost for words" - Smith's reaction after his century in the first day of Ashes
RELATED STORY
Opinion: No amount of praise can be high enough for Steve Smith
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Smith moving on from ban with 'one of my best hundreds'
RELATED STORY
Steve Smith’s redemption song: Hundred in the first Ashes Test was pure grit, determination, and passion 
RELATED STORY
Australia announce 17-man squad for Ashes 2019
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Stunning Smith century rescues Australia as England face Anderson wait
RELATED STORY
Warner, Smith and Bancroft in Ashes squad due to 'excellence'
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Champion Steven Smith typically substitutes aesthetics for efficiency to produce a masterclass
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Australia saviour Smith wrests back control of narrative
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: SWOT analysis of Australia's squad
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia in England 2019
1st Test | 03:30 PM
AUS 284/10
ENG 267/4 (90.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: England trail Australia by 17 runs with 6 wickets remaining
AUS VS ENG live score
2nd Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 03:30 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
3rd Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 03:30 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
4th Test | Wed, 04 Sep, 03:30 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
5th Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 03:30 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Global T20 Canada
European Cricket League
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Physical Disability World Series
Tri-Series in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Euro T20 Slam
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us