The best way to support the middle order is for the top order to bat 20 overs: Smriti Mandhana

India opener Smriti Mandhana caressing a drive through the off

The Indian women’s cricket team is gearing up for the T20 World Cup slated to be played in Australia from 21st February but there are certain areas where they need to focus on. Ahead of the mega event, stylish opener Smriti Mandhana feels that the top 4 of the Indian batting line-up needs to take added responsibility to support their relatively inexperienced and brittle middle order.

The top 4 of the Indian batting line-up is one of the strongest in the competition without an iota of doubt. However, when it comes to the middle and the lower middle order, there is hardly any batswoman who can strike the big shots and can finish an innings with a flurry. Hence Mandhana feels the workload has to be taken by the top 4, as she said,

“The middle order could definitely improve. There are some things we still have to figure out with our batting and we are trying hard to do that. The best way to support the middle order is for the top order to bat 20 overs. I think we need to try and bat long as top four. We must try not to get out in the 16th or 17th over and the problem will be sorted if we can stay until the 20th over.”

India recently lost the tri-series final against Australia from a commanding position. Chasing 156 to win, the Indian colts were within touching distance of the victory target but the wickets of Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur ended their hopes as Australia bounced back strongly and sealed the game. They lost 5 wickets for just 12 runs and the vulnerability of the lower middle order was exposed yet again.

Meanwhile, the India will take on Australia in the T20 World Cup opener in Sydney on 21st February. Mandhana who will be one of the most important players for India is confident of the Indian top-order coming good in the mega event.

“We have some great batters and our order is very balanced. The top four or five are quite settled. We’ve had the same top five for the last year and that’s been a good thing for us."