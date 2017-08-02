The captain is the ultimate boss, says Ravi Shastri

He spoke about his bond with captain Virat Kohli and the team

Ravi Shastri believes that the current Indian squad is destined to achieve great victories

What's the story?

The head coach of the Indian Cricket team, Ravi Shastri, opened up about India's historic win over Sri Lanka and his return to the side in a new role. In an interview with Cricketnext, Shastri hailed the potential of the current team.

According to him, the experience that he gained in his cricket career helps him in determining solutions for the players as their coach.

Discussing the same in detail, Shastri said, "When another guy is going through a similar problem, your experience helps you assist that other bloke to get over that. This group of players seems to swear by you."

Shastri also pointed out towards the need of trust in a relationship between a coach and a player. He continued to explain his point by drawing examples from previous instances when veteran players 'failed' to prove themselves as a good coach due to their failure in earning the trust of the players.

"I’ve always believed that the dressing room is like a temple, church or mosque. What happens there stays there. It’s one place you can open your heart out as a player, and discuss things that you would not discuss anywhere else.There has to be an element of trust", he explained.

In case you didn't know...

Shastri took over the job of coaching the Indian side on 11 July 2017 after Anil Kumble decided to step down from the role of the head coach.

Shastri had already worked with the team as their manager in the past and shares a great rapport with most of the players in the current squad. Hence, it was easy for him to smoothly slip into the new role.

His term commenced on a fantastic note as India registered a massive 304-runs victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test.

The details

This former Indian all-rounder found it essential for everyone to understand that the captain is the ultimate boss in this game. Shastri explained that a coach can only prepare the team but it is the captain who leads them on the ground. Hence, it is necessary that the captain's opinions are taken into account by the coach.

Shastri also went on to express his disappointment in people who address his term as a new 'start'. Instead, he wishes to remind them that he has already worked with the team in the past. He is proud of the fact that the nucleus of the team is still the same, he said.

Despite the presence of few new faces, Shastri feels it is his 'return' to the dressing room where nothing has changed.

Talking about the upcoming fixtures for team India, Shastri said that the Men In Blue are ready to take the world. He accepted that the upcoming matches are difficult.

However, Shastri also believes that Virat Kohli will lead his men to great victories which remained unachieved by former greats in their prime.

What's next?

India will next take on Sri Lanka in the second Test at SSC with an objective to win and seal the series.

Author's take

Earlier, Shastri has delivered excellently in the managerial position while working with the same team. He also shares a friendly bond with most of the players and the team is evidently comfortable in his presence.

Shastri also shares a great bond with the captain, Virat Kohli, which is essential for the overall progress of the team

As pointed out by the head coach himself, the current Indian team bears the potential of achieving tremendous glories in the next couple of years. All they need is a good guidance and let's hope that Shastri's role as a coach will act as a catalyst in this voyage of Kohli and Co.