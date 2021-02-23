The Hundred 2021 player list for all teams and full squads

The Hundred 2021 Draft is done and dusted. The Player Draft for the inaugural season of The Hundred happened behind closed doors on Tuesday (February 23). The tournament will feature eight clubs, and each club has its men's and women's squads.

The Hundred 2021 will begin with a standalone women's fixture between the Oval Invincibles and the Manchester Originals on July 21. The next day, the men's teams of both clubs will lock horns at the Kia Oval. After the first two matches, there will be double-headers every matchday.

The women's squads of two clubs will battle in the first half of the double-header. The men's teams will fight of the two same clubs will fight in the latter half. Along with the Kia Oval, Trent Bridge, Edgbaston, Emerald Headingley, Lord's, Sophia Gardens, and Ageas Bowl will play host to The Hundred 2021.

Here's a look at all the updated squads after The Hundred 2021 Draft.

Full squad lists of each The Hundred 2021 club

Birmingham Phoenix

Moeen Ali is the captain of the Birmingham Phoneix men's team

The Birmingham Phoenix added Tom Abell, Daniel Bell-Drummond, and Miles Hammond to their men's team. All-rounder Georgia Elwiss joined the Birmingham Phoenix women's side.

Birmingham Phoenix Men's Squad for The Hundred 2021: Moeen Ali (C), Chris Woakes, Dom Sibley, Liam Livingstone, Pat Brown, Adam Hose, Adam Zampa, Henry Brookes, Chris Cooke, Kane Williamson, Benny Howell, Tom Helm, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tom Abell, Daniel Bell-Drummond, and Miles Hammond

Birmingham Phoenix Women's Squad for The Hundred 2021: Sophie Devine (C), Kirstie Gordon, Phoebe Franklin, Abtaha Maqsood, Thea Brookes, Gwen Davies, Issy Wong, Amy Jones, Ria Fackrell, Ashleigh Gardner, Marie Kelly, Evelyn Jones, Emily Arlott, Georgia Elwiss.

Trent Rockets

Joe Root is one of the big names in the Trent Rockets men's team

The Trent Rockets signed Netherlands player Timm van der Gugten and English all-rounder Samit Patel at The Hundred 2021 Draft. Sarah Glenn, Sophie Molineux, and Annabel Sutherland are the new additions to the women's squad.

Trent Rockets Men's Squad for The Hundred 2021: Joe Root, Rashid Khan, D'Arcy Short, Steven Mullaney, Luke Wood, Luke Wright, Ben Cox, Lewis Gregory, Alex Hales, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dawid Malan, Matt Carter, Tom Moores, Timm van der Gugten, Samit Patel

Trent Rockets Women's Squad for The Hundred 2021: Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Abbey Freeborn, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Elyse Villani, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Nancy Harman

Oval Invincibles

Fran Wilson will play for the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred 2021

T20 specialist Colin Ingram became a part of the Oval Invincibles ahead of The Hundred 2021. Along with him, Saqib Mahmood, Jordan Clark, and Brandon Glover joined the Invincibles. On the women's side, Rachael Haynes and Mady Villiers were the new names in the squad.

Oval Invincibles Men's Squad for The Hundred 2021: Sam Curran, Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Nathan Sowter, Alex Blake, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Sandeep Lamichhane, Reece Topley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Colin Ingram, Jordan Clark, Brandon Glover.

Oval Invincibles Women's Squad for The Hundred 2021: Fran Wilson, Georgia Adams, Tash Farrant, Megan Belt, Eva Gray, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Rhianna Southby, Sarah Bryce, Alice Capsey, Jo Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Mady Villiers

Southern Brave

Danni Wyatt will represent the Southern Brave in The Hundred 2021

Australian opener David Warner will make his The Hundred debut for the Southern Brave this year. Danny Briggs was another addition to the men's squad. All-rounder Sophia Dunkley joined the Southern Brave before the inaugural season.

Southern Brave Men's Squad for The Hundred 2021: Jofra Archer, Andre Russell, Alex Davies, George Garton, Ross Whiteley, Max Waller, Craig Overton, Marcus Stoinis, James Vince, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Delray Rawlins, David Warner, Danny Briggs.

Southern Brave Women's Squad for The Hundred 2021: Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd, Amelia Kerr, Fi Morris, Paige Scholfield, Anya Shrubsole, Stafanie Taylor, Danni Wyatt, Lauren Bell, Sonia Odedra, Sophia Dunkley

London Spirit

Eoin Morgan will captain the London Spirit

English skipper Eoin Morgan will lead the London Spirit team. Ravi Bopara and Chris Wood were the Spirit's new recruits. Also joining the London-based club is opener Tammy Beaumont.

London Spirit Men's Squad for The Hundred 2021: Eoin Morgan (C), Zak Crawley, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Rossington, Roelof van der Merwe, Jade Dernbach, Luis Reece, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nabi, Mark Wood, Joe Denly, Dan Lawrence, Mason Crane, Ravi Bopara, Chris Wood.

London Spirit Women's Squad for The Hundred 2021: Heather Knight (C), Deandra Dottin, Naomi Dattani, Charlie Dean, Hannah Jones, Sophie Munro, Amara Carr, Aylish Cranstone, Danielle Gibson, Susie Rowe, Chloe Tryon, Freya Davies,Tammy Beaumont

Welsh Fire

Meg Lanning is now a part of the Welsh Fire

The Welsh Fire signed some exciting names like Kieron Pollard, Jhye Richardson, Jake Ball, Ian Cockbain, Josh Cobb, Matt Critchley, and David Lloyd on the men's side. Besides, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Jess Jonassen, and Bryony Smith also joined the Welsh Fire.

Welsh Fire Men's Squad for The Hundred 2021: Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, David Payne, Ryan Higgins, Kieron Pollard, Ben Duckett, Qais Ahmad, Liam Plunkett, Jhye Richardson, Jake Ball, Ian Cockbain, Josh Cobb, Matt Critchley, David Lloyd.

Welsh Fire Women's Squad for The Hundred 2021: Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Hennessy, Natasha Wraith, Kirstie Gordon, Lauren Filer, Sophie Luff, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Jess Jonassen, Bryony Smith.

Northern Superchargers

The Northern Superchargers recruited English players Olly Stone, Matty Potts, Matthew Fisher, Harry Brook, and Callum Parkinson for The Hundred 2021. Alyssa Healy, Nicola Carey, and Alice Davidson-Richards will play under Lauren Winfield-Hill's captaincy for the Superchargers.

Northern Superchargers Men's Squad for The Hundred 2021: Ben Stokes, Aaron Finch, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, John Simpson, Chris Lynn, Adil Rashid, Adam Lyth, David Willey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Brydon Carse, Olly Stone, Matty Potts, Matthew Fisher, Harry Brook, Callum Parkinson.

Northern Superchargers Women's Squad for The Hundred 2021: Lauren Winfield-Hill (C), Hollie Armitage, Katie Levick, Helen Fenby, Bess Heath, Linsey Smith, Alyssa Healy, Nicola Carey, Alice Davidson-Richards.

Manchester Originals

The Manchester Originals had only five players in the men's squad heading into The Hundred 2021 Draft. They included some big names like Nicholas Pooran, Kagiso Rabada, and Shadab Khan in their team.

Harry Gurney, Jamie Overton, Tom Lammonby, Steven Finn, Colin Ackermann, and Richard Gleeson also received deals from the Originals. Meanwhile, the only new addition to the women's team was Sophie Ecclestone.

Manchester Originals Men's Squad for The Hundred 2021: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Joe Clarke, Wayne Madsen, Matt Parkinson, Tom Lammonby, Steven Finn, Colin Ackermann, Richard Gleeson, Nicholas Pooran, Kagiso Rabada, Harry Gurney, Jamie Overton, Shadab Khan.

Manchester Originals Women's Squad for The Hundred 2021: Kate Cross, Lizelle Lee, Georgie Boyce, Hannah Jones, Ellie Threlkeld, Natalie Brown, Mignon Du Preez, Alex Hartley, Alice Dyson, Emma Lamb, Cordelia Griffith, Danielle Collins, Sophie Ecclestone.