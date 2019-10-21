The Hundred Draft: Five high-profile stars who went unsold

The Hundred Draft

The Hundred is an upcoming 100-ball per innings competition between eight teams in England. The year 2020 will see this brand new evolution of the game. Similar to the model of the Big Bash League, The Hundred will have both men's and women's tournaments with teams representing the same franchises.

While the franchises build women's squads through direct negotiation with the players, the men's teams are put together through the draft process.

A mini-draft took place on October 3, where the teams selected their marquee players. Following the selection of the core group, the eight teams participated in yet another draft process on October 20. During this draft, each squad acquired its complete structure.

With an opportunity to make the first selection, Trent Rockers started the proceedings by choosing the crafty leg spinner Rashid Khan. The other teams followed one by one and chose big names like Andre Russell, Steve Smith, Sunil Narine, etc.

Judging by the completed squads, the tournament is going to be exciting with highly reputed world-class cricketers. However, some notable names didn't get selected and will be absent in this tournament. Let us have a look at them.

#5 Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo is a household name in the world of franchise cricket. The Trinidadian cricketer has played in numerous T20 Leagues around the world.

Over the years, Bravo has played a crucial role in the success of Chennai Super Kings. They won the title twice (2011 and 2018) while Bravo was with them. He was also part of Sydney Sixer's successful BBL campaign in 2011-12. Besides this, the all-rounder also captained Trinbago Knight Riders to three Caribbean Premier League title wins (2015,2017, and 2018).

Overlooking all these feats might look absurd, but there seems to be a solid logic behind Bravo getting snubbed. Although the all-rounder has an enticing resume, there is not much of a promise in him for the future. Selecting Bravo will undoubtedly bolster the name value of any franchise, but it will only do for a short period. With age not on his side, Bravo could play just a season or two; therefore, the franchises weren't interested.

