The Hundred Men’s 2022 - Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Match two of the Hundred Men’s Competition 2022 will see the Oval Invincibles take on the London Spirit. Kennington Oval in London will be hosting this exciting contest.

The Oval Invincibles finished fourth last year. They managed to win only four of their eight games and finished with nine points to their name. They missed out on qualification to the playoffs by a small margin.

The likes of Jason Roy, Hilton Cartwright and Sam Curran will be key players for the Invincibles this year in this year’s Hundred competition. The team will be eager to start this year on a winning note in front of their home crowd.

London Spirit, on the other hand, were the wooden spoon holders in Hundred 2021. They had a miserable season as they managed to win only one game out of eight. They finished with three points last year and will be desperate to the turn the tables around this edition.

Eoin Morgan will continue to lead the Spirit side in Hundred 2022. Glenn Maxwell and Kieron Pollard provide plenty of experience along with skipper Morgan and will look to help their side put in a much-improved performance this year.

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit Match Details:

Match: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit, Match 2, The Hundred Men’s Competition, 2022

Date and Time: August 4th 2022, Thursday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kennington Oval is good for batting as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in London is expected to range between 13 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit Probable XIs

Oval Invincibles

Probable XI

Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Jack Leaning, Sam Billings, Hilton Cartwright, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Sunil Narine, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Matt Milnes

London Spirit

Probable XI

Adam Rossington, Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan, Kieron Pollard, Jordan Thomson, Liam Dawson, Brad Wheal, Mason Crane, Nathan Ellis

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit Match Prediction

Oval Invincibles look a settled unit and expect them to start this year’s competition on a winning note.

Prediction: Oval Invincibles to win this encounter.

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

