The Hundred Men's 2023, Match 14, Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Birmingham Phoenix will square off against Welsh Fire in the 14th match of the Men’s Hundred 2023 competition. Edgbaston in Birmingham will play host to this encounter on Thursday, August 10.

Birmingham Phoenix’s opening fixture against the Northern Superchargers was washed out due to rain. The same was the case with their next fixture against the Trent Rockets. They then suffered a heavy defeat against the Manchester Originals in their following game.

Benny Howell bowled brilliantly and picked up three wickets to help his team restrict the Originals to 160/8. In reply, the batters never got going as they got knocked over on 111 to lose the game by 49 runs. They will have to be at their absolute best on Thursday to register their first win.

Welsh Fire, on the other hand, got off to a very good start to the Men’s Hundred 2023. They beat the Manchester Originals in their first game but lost to the Southern Brave in their next fixture. Their following outing against the Oval Invincibles resulted in a tie.

Joe Clarke remained unbeaten on 69 to help Welsh Fire post a competitive total of 138. Shaheen Afridi and Ben Green picked up two wickets each as they restricted the Invincibles to 138/7 to see the game end in a tie.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire Match Details:

Match: Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire, Match 14, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 10 2023, Thursday, 11 pm IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire Pitch Report

Edgbaston in Birmingham offers a balanced track, with equal assistance to both batters and bowlers. The pacers may find some movement off the deck with the new ball. The batters can play their strokes freely once they get settled in the middle.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Birmingham are expected to be in the mid-20s. It will be humid throughout the day.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire Probable XIs

Birmingham Phoenix

Probable XI

Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith (wk), Dan Mousley, Shadab Khan, Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Tom Helm, Kane Richardson

Welsh Fire

Probable XI

Luke Wells, Joe Clarke (wk), Stephen Eskinazi, Tom Abell (c), Glenn Phillips, David Willey, Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, David Payne, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire Match Prediction

The Birmingham Phoenix are coming off a heavy loss in their last game and will look to fire in unison to grab their first win on Thursday. The Welsh Fire’s previous fixture resulted in a tie and they will be looking to bounce back in their upcoming fixture.

However, Birmingham Phoenix have a well-balanced unit and might just edge the Fire team in their upcoming contest.

Prediction: Birmingham Phoenix to win this clash of the Men’s Hundred 2023.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

