The Hundred Men's 2023, Match 22, Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream

The 22nd match of the Men’s Hundred 2023 Competition will see the Southern Brave take on the Birmingham Phoenix at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

The Southern Brave have had a mixed season so far. They have won two games, lost two and one fixture was washed out due to rain. They got back to winning ways in their last game when they beat the Welsh Fire comprehensively.

Tymal Mills and George Garton picked up four and three wickets respectively as they did a fantastic job of knocking over Welsh Fire on a modest total of 87. The top-order batters then stepped up and chased down the total in just 59 balls. They will be looking to repeat their performance on Wednesday.

Birmingham Phoenix, on the other hand, registered their first win of the Men’s Hundred 2023 in their last outing when they beat the Oval Invincibles convincingly. After losing two games, they finally managed to get on track and will be hoping to carry forward the winning momentum.

Jamie Smith played a sensational knock of 60 off just 33 balls to help the Phoenix side post 160 on the board. The bowlers then stepped up and knocked over the Invincibles on 119 to win the game by 41 runs. Kane Richardson starred with the ball as he registered figures of 4/32.

Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix Match Details:

Match: Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix, Match 22, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 16 2023, Wednesday, 11 pm IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix Pitch Report

The pitch at The Rose Bowl is a wonderful track to bat on. There isn’t any significant movement off the surface and the batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. Fans can expect a high-scoring affair on Wednesday.

Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix Weather Forecast

The temperature in Southampton on Wednesday is expected to range between 13 and 24 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix Probable XIs

Southern Brave

Probable XI

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Leus du Plooy (c), Joe Weatherley, Rehan Ahmed, Tim David, James Fuller, George Garton, Craig Overton, Matthew Fisher, Tymal Mills

Birmingham Phoenix

Probable XI

Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali (c), Dan Mousley, Chris Benjamin (wk), Benny Howell, Chris Woakes, Adam Milne, Kane Richardson

Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off convincing wins in their respective previous fixtures and will be high in confidence. We can expect a cracking contest when they go head-to-head on Wednesday in Southampton.

Southern Brave have all the bases covered and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Southern Brave to win this clash of the Men’s Hundred 2023.

Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

