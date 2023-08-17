The Hundred Men's 2023, Match 24, London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream

London Spirit will be locking horns against the Northern Superchargers in the 24th match of the Men’s Hundred 2023 competition. The Lord’s in London will host this contest.

London Spirit have managed to win only a single game in the Men’s Hundred 2023 so far. Their two fixtures were washed out and they suffered two losses against the Oval Invincibles. They need to fire in unison on Friday to keep their finals hopes alive.

The Spirit bowlers struggled in their last game as the Invincibles posted 189 on the board. Adam Rossington scored 61 off 32 balls while chasing it. Matthew Critchley tried hard and remained unbeaten on 32* off 13 balls but it just wasn’t enough as they fell short of the target by two runs.

The Northern Superchargers’ opening fixture was washed out due to rain. They won the next two games but lost their way a bit as they lost the next two fixtures. They lost to the Manchester Originals in their last game and will be looking to turn the tables around quickly.

Reece Topley picked up three wickets but the other bowlers went on a journey as the Originals posted a mammoth 182 on the board. In reply, the Matthew Short top-scored with 37 but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them losing the game by 40 runs on the DLS method.

London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers Match Details:

Match: London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers, Match 24, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 18 2023, Friday, 11 pm IST

Venue: Lord’s, London

London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers Pitch Report

The pitch at the Lord’s in London offers an equal degree of assistance to both batters and bowlers. The batters will have to be on their toes while batting here as the pacers get nice movement off the surface. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the game.

London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers Weather Forecast

The temperature in London on Friday is expected to be in the mid-20s. There is a heavy chance of rain predicted on matchday.

London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers Probable XIs

London Spirit

Probable XI

Zak Crawley, Adam Rossington (wk), Daniel Lawrence (c), Matthew Wade, Daryl Mitchell, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Matthew Critchley, Liam Dawson, Chris Wood, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Worrall

Northern Superchargers

Probable XI

Tom Banton (wk), Matthew Short, Harry Brook, Adam Hose, Saif Zaib, Brydon Carse, David Wiese, Wayne Parnell (c), Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Callum Parkinson

London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers Match Prediction

Both the London Spirit and the Northern Superchargers are coming off a loss in their respective previous fixtures. They will be eager to get back to winning ways as they head towards the business end of the tournament.

Northern Superchargers looks a settled unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Northern Superchargers to win this clash of the Men’s Hundred 2023.

London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

