The Hundred Men's 2023, Match 3, London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The third game of the Hundred Men’s Competition 2023 will see the London Spirit take on the Oval Invincibles at the Lord’s in London. It is a night fixture and expect a full house at the home of cricket.

London Spirit made it to the knockout stages of the Men’s Hundred Competition last year. They won five games out of eight in the league stages and qualified for the playoffs but lost to the Manchester Originals in the Eliminator. They will be looking to go all the way this time around.

Dan Lawrence will be leading London Spirit in the upcoming edition of the Hundred. Ravi Bopara, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Mark Wood have plenty of experience under their belt and it will be huge boost for them in the Hundred 2023.

The Oval Invincibles, on the other hand, failed to reach the finals last year. They won four games and lost as many and finished with eight points to their name. They will be hoping to put in a much-improved performances in this year’s competition and reach the final.

The Oval Invincibles will be led by Sam Billings. Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Sunil Narine were brilliant for Surrey in the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 and will be looking to carry forward their rich form in the Hundred Men’s Competition 2023.

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Match Details:

Match: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles, Match 3, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 2 2023, Wednesday, 11 pm IST

Venue: Lord’s, London

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Pitch Report

The deck at the Lord’s assists bowlers as they get plenty of purchase from it. The new ball bowlers are expected to get plenty of swing while bowling at this venue and the batters will have to work hard for their runs while batting here.

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted in London on Wednesday, with temperatures expected to hover between 14 to 18 degrees Celsius.

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Probable XIs

London Spirit

Probable XI

Adam Rossington, Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence (c), Daryl Mitchell, Matthew Wade (wk), Matthew Critchley, Ravi Bopara, Nathan Ellis, Mason Crane, Mark Wood, Jordan Thompson

Oval Invincibles

Probable XI

Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings (c & wk), Sam Curran, Jimmy Neesham, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Adam Zampa, Gus Atkinson, Danny Briggs

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Match Prediction

The London Spirit made it to the knockout stages of the competition last year whereas the Oval Invincibles failed to qualify. Both sides have some exciting players on their side and expect a cracking contest if the weather permits on Wednesday.

Oval Invincibles looks a well-balanced unit and expect them to start their competition on a winning note.

Prediction: Oval Invincibles to win this contest of the Men’s Hundred 2023.

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

