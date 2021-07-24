The Hundred Men's Competition 2021: Match 5, London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

In the fifth match of the Hundred, the London Spirit will lock horns with the Oval Invincibles at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. The iconic Lord’s is the home ground of the London Spirit and will host their first game of the competition on July 25.

The London Spirit didn’t have the best of starts to the Hundred as they lost by three wickets to the Birmingham Phoenix. In what turned out to be a thriller of a contest, the Spirit failed to hold their nerve. Zak Crawley was the standout performer for them with a score of 64 runs.

Morgan and other English superstars failed to perform and will be looking to turn the tables at their home ground against the Invincibles. The Oval Invincibles, on the other hand, faced Manchester Originals in the opening game of the Hundred.

Skipper Sam Billings led from the front with the bat as he scored 49 off 30 balls, helping the Invincibles post 145 on the board. The bowlers were brilliant while defending as the experienced Sunil Narine and Sam Curran ensured that the team won the game by nine runs.

Match details

Match: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles, the Hundred Men’s 2021, Match 5

Date and Time: July 25, 2021, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s Cricket Ground, London

Weather report

The forecast for Sunday in London doesn’t look good as heavy rains are expected in the evening. The temperature is expected to be around 22 degrees Celsius. Fans can expect rain interruptions during the course of the game.

Pitch report

The pitch at the Lord’s is a belter of a wicket for batting. Most of the teams in T20s choose to bat first as the ball comes on the bat nicely and the dew factor might play a role in the decision-making.

The slope might help the bowlers a bit in extracting movement, but expect the ball to come nicely onto the bat. We have seen that anything above 150 runs will be a good score to defend.

Predicted playing XIs

Oval Invincibles

The Invincibles have a power-packed batting unit in the Hundred. Jason Roy and Will Jacks can take any bowling attack to the cleaners. In the bowling department, Sunil Narine will have an important role to play.

Predicted XI: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Colin Ingram, Laurie Evans, Sam Billings (c & wk), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sunil Narine, Nathan Sowter, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley

London Spirit

Josh Inglis scored two centuries in the 2021 T20 Blast and he needs to help his team take advantage of the powerplay. The onus will also be on the likes of Amir, Morgan and Nabi to deliver in the Hundred.

Predicted XI: Zak Crawley, Josh Inglis (wk), Daniel Lawrence, Eoin Morgan (c), Joe Denly, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Roelof van der Merwe, Blake Cullen, Chris Wood, Mohammad Amir

Match prediction

The Oval Invincibles will be high on confidence after winning their first game and will be the favourites against the London Spirit in the Hundred.

TV and live streaming details

TV: No telecast in India

Live Streaming: FanCode

