The Hundred Women's Competition 2021 Match 24: Manchester Originals vs London Spirit - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

In the 24th match of the Women’s Hundred, the Manchester Originals will lock horns with the London Spirit at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. The two teams are sitting in the bottom half of the table. On the bright side, both of them are coming off wins in their previous games and a cracker of a contest seems to be in store.

Manchester Originals are placed in second-last position on the table with three points to their name. They have managed to win just one of their five games, with one fixture being washed out. They registered their first win in their last game and will be looking to build on it and keep the momentum going.

In a rain-curtailed game, the Originals defeated the Southern Brave in their last game. The openers, Lizelle Lee and Emma Lamb, led the charge. They have a good balance to their side but have failed to fire in unison. Manchester have enough experience in their line-up and will be looking to win the upcoming game.

The London Spirit, on the other hand, have won two of their five games and have four points to their name. They sit in fifth position and will be eager to finish in the top four. They started the tournament with a win but faltered in the next few fixtures. However, London have won their previous game and will be high on confidence.

The London Spirit chased down 127 with seven wickets in hand against the Northern Superchargers. Deandra Dottin led the charge as she found form and will be vital for the Spirit. They are a batting heavy side and the bowlers need to back their batters to come out on top against the Manchester Originals.

Match Details:

Match: Manchester Originals Women vs London Spirit Women, the Women’s Hundred 2021

Date and Time: August 10, 2021, Tuesday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Weather report:

The weather in Birmingham on Tuesday is expected to be on the gloomier side. It will range from 12 to 20 degrees Celsius. There is a very good chance of rain early in the morning but expect clear skies in the evening. With the game starting in the afternoon, let’s hope we get a full game.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Old Trafford is a two-paced one with something in it for everyone. There is grip on the surface which has allowed the spinners to have an impact. We have seen batters struggle on this pitch and fans can expect a low-scoring match.

Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester Originals

Manchester Originals defeated the Southern Brave in their last game. Their batters did a good job in the rain-curtailed game. If Harmanpreet Kaur is fit, expect her to come back into the side.

Playing XI: Lizelle Lee, Emma Lamb, Mignon du Preez, Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Boyce, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross (c), Cordelia Griffith, Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Alex Hartley, Hannah Jones

London Spirit

Having won their previous game, the London Spirit will be high in confidence. Dottin led the charge with the bat, scoring a fifty. With two crucial points up for grabs, don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination.

Playing XI: Naomi Dattani, Tammy Beaumont, Deandra Dottin, Heather Knight (c), Deepti Sharma, Chloe Tryon, Charlotte Dean, Danielle Gibson, Amara Carr (wk), Freya Davies, Sophie Munro

Match prediction

Both sides are coming off a win in their previous games. There are a good number of experienced players on both sides and fans can expect the two teams to come out all guns blazing.

The Manchester Originals have an experienced bowling department which the London Spirit lacks. This could be a factor that gives the Originals an edge. Expect them to come out on top against the London Spirit.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

