The Langer years: A timeline breakdown for the recently resigned Australian head coach

Former Australian coach Justin Langer has resigned after a tumultuous few months in which his contract was the subject of hot debate.

He coached the Australian side in 27 Tests, 47 ODIs and 53 T20Is, higlighted by two Ashes series retentions and a first ever T20 World Cup victory for Australia.

But Langer will forever be remembered as the man who took over the helm after the sandpaper gate - one of the darkest days in Australian cricket.

Here's a timeline breakdown of his years as Australian head coach.

2018:

Langer first took over the head coaching role in May 2018 in the aftermath of Darren Lehmann's resignation following the sandpaper saga in South Africa.

Whilst attempting to rebrand Australian cricket, complicated by the absence of David Warner and Steve Smith, his first home Test seriesh culminated in a 2-1 loss to India.

2019:

In 2019, he took Australia on tour to England for the entire northern summer, making the ODI World Cup semi-final in a year where Australia won 16 out of 23 ODIs. Shortly after that, Australia retained the Ashes in England with a 2-2 series draw.

Langer played a critical role in sparking Steve Smith's incredible return to the Test team in that series.

Australia won eight T20I matches in 2019 and finally began to show strong signs in the format they've typically struggled in.

During the 2019/20 home summer, Australia won all five Tests for the season against Pakistan (2) and New Zealand (3).

2020-21:

It was during the 2020/21 season that cracks began to show in the disconnect between Langer and his side. Faced with an under-strengthened India Test side, Australia were unable to bowl India out in Sydney before suffering a shock loss at the Gabba. They went on to suffer yet another loss, which resulted in a 2-1 series loss at home against a weakened Indian team.

2021 was a meager touring year for the Australians, with just three white-ball tours overseas occupying the calendar. Australia won just two of 10 games played.

Reports began to emerge from the dressing room towards discontent with Langer's coaching style. His 'intense' nature was rumored to be causing disharmony. Australia captains Tim Paine (Test), Aaron Finch (ODI/T20) and Pat Cummins (then vice-captain) confronted Cricket Australia management about his coaching style.

In response, he took a 'step back' from his intense style to address the disharmony among the players in the months leading up to the T20 World Cup. The fruits of his change saw Australia's first ever T20 World Cup triumph, where they beat New Zealand in the final.

Wonderful to see Sridharan Sriram celebrating the #T20WorldCup win with Justin Langer & the support staff.

2021/22:

On the eve of the 2021/22 Ashes series, Tim Paine stepped down as captain amidst the infamous sexting scandal. Langer flew to Tasmania to support the former leader in person - immediately after returning to Australia from the T20 World Cup

Pat Cummins was appointed the new Australian captain ahead of the 2021/22 Ashes. Australia won 4-0, but fell one wicket short of making it 5-0.

In the days leading up to Langer's resignation, it was reported that Australian captain Pat Cummins 'failed to endorse' his coach to continue.

The Cricket Australia (CA) board then meet to decide Langer’s coaching future last week, where it was decided that a six-month contract would be offered. He declined and resigned from the post.

CA were argued to show a complete lack of respect for offering such a short contract.

