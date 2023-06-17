"The last three years has helped me grow as an umpire" - Nitin Menon believes officiating Team India matches has readied him for the Ashes

Nitin Menon, the lone Indian representative in the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, is set to be part of the officiating team for the last three Ashes Tests. The 39-year-old has been a constant presence in Team India's home endeavours over the last couple of years, and he feels that responsibility has prepared him for the upcoming stint in England.

While it is not natural for umpires to constantly officiate in the fixures of the home nation, the rule was bent a little due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, since then, Menon has had the experience of officiating abroad consistently. He was part of the officiating teams at the T20 World Cup 2021 and 2022 as well as England's home series against South Africa.

Opining that the pressure of officiating Team India's matches on home soil has prepared him well for the Ashes, Nitin Menon said in an interview with PTI:

"When India play in India there is a lot of hype, lot of big stars in the Indian team they always try to create pressure on you, they always try to get those 50-50 decisions in favour of them but if we are in control of ourselves under pressure, then we don't focus on what they are trying to do."

Further stating that he has not buckled down due to the pressure from the players in terms of his decision-making, Menon continued:

"It just shows that I am strong enough to handle any situation rather than getting working up by the pressure created by players. That has given me a lot of self confidence. Leading the Indian international panel of umpires at home has also been a big responsibility. I did not have a lot of experience initially (when he entered ICC elite panel) but the last three years has helped me grow as an umpire."

Menon has been part of 15 Tests, 24 ODIs, and 20 T20 Internationals since June 2020, when he was officially inducted into the ICC Elite Panel.

"I don't think Indian umpires are lacking in anything" - Nitin Menon

Indian umpires are often seen officiating at the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years, but there are very few from the nation that are at the top of the pile from an international cricket perspective.

Opining that providing exposure to the emerging umpires is the key to their growth, Nitin Menon said:

"There are couple of very good umpires coming up . I don't think I will be the only one, sure there will be a couple of who can rise up the ladder if given proper exposure."

He added:

"I don't think Indian umpires are lacking in anything. The most important thing is giving them exposure at the right time. If we do that, we will find more umpires."

The Ashes began on Friday, June 16, at Edgbaston, Birmingham. England declared on Day One after scoring 393-8 in 78 overs. At Stumps, Australia were unscathed at 14-0 after four overs.

The umpiring on Day One of the Ashes was shaky, to say the least. The on-field umpiring duo of the experienced Marais Erasmus and Ashes debutant Ahsan Raza made several questionable decisions that were rectified due to the Decision Review System.

