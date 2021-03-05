“The medical panel should not be spared” - Shoaib Akhtar blasts PCB over PSL 2021 postponement

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar, on Thursday, lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the postponement of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021).

The PCB announced the postponement of PSL 2021 with immediate effect after a spate of positive COVID-19 cases came to the fore in the last couple of days. Last year’s edition of the PSL was also affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Shoaib Akhtar questioned the PCB's medical panel as well as PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani. He said in this regard:

"It is time for blame-game. But you have to admit that this the responsibility of the medical panel, and the bio-secure bubble should have been properly maintained. There should be strict inquiry against the medical panel... The medical panel should not be spared. The medical panel should be punished, and I request the higher authorities because they played with the lives of the people.”

Akhtar further asked PCB chairman Mani to answer what went wrong, claiming that PCB CEO Wasim Khan has been made a scapegoat. He went on to say:

“All the blame has been put on Wasim Khan, and he has been asked to face everything. Who has brought Wasim Khan? Ehsan Mani (brought him). Where is Mani Sahab? Is this the responsibility of Wasim Khan to answer here? Ehsan Mani should give the answer."

PSL 2021 postponement an insult to Pakistan and Pakistan cricket: Shoaib Akhtar

The PCB put off PSL 2021 after seven positive cases were reported. Controversially, Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz and coach Daren Sammy had breached the COVID-19 protocols. However, they were allowed to join the team after testing negative for the virus. Akhtar said in this regard:

"No one should have a doubt about PCB's incompetence. Only Wasim Khan is logical, and he is the only one who wants to help Pakistan cricket... Now, it is the responsibility of Wasim Khan to look after the medical panel. Earlier also, I asked Wasim Khan to change the medical panel so that such a situation does not happen.”

Akhtar has also asked higher authorities, including Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, to look into the entire PSL 2021 fiasco. He alleges that the PCB is playing with the lives of people. The furious ex-cricketer fumed:

"Aren't you (PCB) that smart to book an entire hotel? People are getting married there, getting haircuts. Daren Sammy getting out. I fail to understand, why would you (Javed Afridi) breach the bio-secure bubble. I am asking the same question to Wahab Riaz. Where is Mani? Come to the front and answer. You have damaged Pakistan's reputation by ruining PSL. I am asking the higher authorities and the Prime Minister, sir look into this matter. This is an insult to Pakistan and Pakistan cricket.”

📢 HBL PSL 6 POSTPONED



PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, Director – Commercial and Babar Hamid, will hold a media conference at the National Stadium at 3pm to provide further updates.



Read more:https://t.co/GM68WWmnT8



#HBLPSL6 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 4, 2021

As per latest reports, PSL 2021 could resume in May this year, but that would mean it would potentially clash with IPL 2021. With a packed 2021 cricketing calendar, the PCB will find it extremely difficult to host the event at any other time this year.