The Most Underrated XI of the 11 Seasons of IPL

Despite performing consistently well for their teams, the players have certainly not got their dues

The Indian Premier League has always been one of the biggest platforms for young players to showcase their talent to the cricketing world. It has been providing the raw talent an opportunity to play alongside and against established players, thus allowing them to learn the nuances of the game.

The likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shane Watson and Yusuf Pathan have all come into the limelight with the help of the Indian T20 league and got fast-tracked into the national team.

Since its inception in 2008, the lucrative cricket tourney has witnessed numerous exceptionally talented cricketers. But the attention has always been on the bigwigs of the league. The followers of the league always wish to see the superstars of the game such as MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, and Rohit Sharma in action.

On the other hand, there have been some outstanding performers over the years, who, without getting much attention or limelight, have gone quietly about their business and yielded great returns for their franchises. So, let us take a look at an eleven of such players who despite performing consistently well, have not got their dues.

#1 Shaun Marsh

The former opener of the Kings XI Punjab team, Shaun Marsh, made the world take notice of his incredible batting skills in the inaugural edition of the IPL. He amassed 616 runs at an astonishing averag of 68.44 to become highest run-getter of the first edition of the IPL.

The southpaw has compiled 2477 runs at an average of almost 40 with the help of 20 half-centuries and a ton, and has always provided solid starts to KXIP. Despite being one of the consistent performers of KXIP, the 35-year-old has not given many chances in the last few seasons of IPL, owing to the exploits of Glenn Maxwell and David Miller.

The elder Marsh was even ignored by KXIP and all other franchises during the auctions of last season.

