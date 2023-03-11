"The move doesn't make sense here"- Aakash Chopra on India promoting Ravindra Jadeja to No.5

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra was baffled to see the team management continue with their ploy to send all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to bat ahead of Shreyas Iyer at No.5 in the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad.

Jadeja has faced 54 balls so far in his innings and is unbeaten on 16. Chopra feels the scoring from Jadeja could have been a bit quicker, given the fact that the hosts have to win the fourth Test to ensure their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that perhaps promoting someone as free-flowing as Axar Patel could have been a better option than Ravindra Jadeja. He said:

"Sending Jadeja to bat at No.5 was interesting. Even if you say that you want to play him at No.5 in WTC final, the move doesn't make sense here. You won't play Axar in England and here you play him at No.9. That's not the best use of the resources you have."

Former Indian legend feels Virat Kohli may score a double hundred

While Jadeja's approach has raised quite a few eyebrows, Virat Kohli has looked absolutely flawless at the other end. He is unbeaten on 59* and will be keen to enter his century-drought in Tests on Sunday.

Former India captain and legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar claimed that Kohli is looking good for a double hundred. Here's what he said on Star Sports:

"The best thing is the way Virat Kohli came and scored a half-century after seeing the pitch's behavior. I feel this half-century might get converted into a double hundred and if that happens, it means India would have taken a lead from Australia and have a chance to win the match."

It will be interesting to see how Kohli and Jadeja approach their innings on Day 4 as the hosts are still 191 runs behind Australia's score.

