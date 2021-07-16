The new 'mauka': India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash the latest festival on the calendar

In the rich history of the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry, there have always been off-the-field aspects to curate the perfect hype before every game between the perennial foes.

Be it a man specifically paid to swap an India jersey for a Pakistan one followed by an excusable rendition of the ‘Mauka Mauka’ song, or a near-miss try to replicate a version of ‘Who’s your daddy’ - we’ve seen it all from a fan perspective.

It’s only natural that cricket’s greatest rivalry (sorry to all Ashes fans) is replete with some of the most in-your-face fans, making one’s time on social media all the more worthwhile.

At this stage, it probably wouldn’t be too wrong to say Farhan Akhtar’s latest film ‘Toofan’ did pack a few solid punches, but the ICC landed the knockout punch by stealing all the headlines with the announcement of the T20 World Cup groups. Both on the same day, July 16th, 2021.

For a cricket buff who’s followed cricket’s trajectory closely, India and Pakistan grouped together ahead of the T20 World Cup has produced enough content for conversations that can last months.

The last time the two countries met was back in 2019 during the 50-over World Cup in England. With the political tensions between the neighbors shunning any form of cricket between the rivals outside of global events, the India-Pakistan encounter in October is a new festival on the calendar.

But don’t festivals occur often?

India v Pakistan clashes often produce quality moments between fans

Well, that’s a fair point, but no festival comes more than once a year, and that matches the storyline of India-Pakistan cricket matches in the recent past. Prior to the World Cup game in 2019, the arch-rivals met twice during the 2018 Asia Cup, and twice in the 2017 Champions Trophy (once in the final).

Apart from the two sides being strong enough to make the knockouts (where they met for the second time), India-Pakistan clashes have been rare.

It’s interesting to mention, though, that a loss in an India-Pakistan clash is quite simply chastised, and for that very reason, Pakistan wouldn’t want to look back at past results. In the 8 T20I matches contested between the two sides, Pakistan have tasted victory in just one game - back in December 2012.

Since then, only four T20I matches have taken place, with India maintaining a 100% win record. While there is a case to be made for a small sample size, it’s fair to give India all the credit for ensuring a clean slate throughout. Advantage India, then?

What do the big guns have to say about the India-Pakistan rivalry?

Former cricketers have often voiced their opinions and echoed thoughts in parallel with the public’s demand to contest India-Pakistan clashes, despite all the mud-slinging that has tampered with relations between the two countries.

Pakistan cricket heartthrob Shahid Afridi has shed light on how “Indian players love coming to Pakistan”, while Ramiz Raja, Shoaib Akhtar, Inzamam-ul-Haq among others have explained how the two nations playing cricket could be the solution to ease tensions.

Unsurprisingly though, all that has fallen on deaf ears, with neither board willing to yield. And so, while India and Pakistan cricketers have socially distanced from one another, thereby prolonging fans’ clamor to witness the countries in action, the T20 World Cup provides a means to quench their insatiable thirst.

Merely a few hours after the announcement of a potential India-Pakistan clash, social media was abuzz with famous memes involving Muhammad Sarim Akhtar and video montages of some famous fan moments involving the two countries.

The prospect of a keen Virat Kohli vs Shaheen Shah Afridi contest, as well as the potential clash between Babar Azam's temperament and Jasprit Bumrah's accuracy, are now major talking points all of a sudden. And for no small reason.

This love-hate cricket relationship has withstood the perils of a global pandemic and the cancelation of an Asia Cup. Pakistan cricket has been spat at and stepped on, while Indian cricket has thrived.

To put things into context, the Men in Green succumbed to a 3-0 whitewash against hosts England, eliciting some serious brickbats from pundits and fans for their poor show. However, their T20I records offer a bit of solace, with series wins against Zimbabwe and South Africa. Yet, a clash against India comes with its own pressure, and that's an issue that has always led to Pakistan finishing second best.

For what it’s worth, this age-old rivalry deserves to be on a pedestal for converting each individual into a cricket fan on the day.

For that reason, the India-Pakistan clash will hog the limelight for the next few weeks. And before you know it, 11 men in blue and 11 other men in green will line up for a ‘mauka’ to soak in all the attention that comes with the occasion.

