The one solitary reason why England might not win the 2019 World Cup

Despite being the hosts and favourites to win the World Cup, there's one reason why England might fail

The 2019 World Cup is mere 6 months away and almost all the participating teams have all but confirmed their core players for the World Cup. England will host the 2019 edition which will see Australia defending their title. However, the Australians are not the favourites this time to win the World Cup as there are a lot of teams currently which are better than them.

England are hailed as the favourites to win the World Cup as they are not only the world's no.1 ODI team but the World Cup will also be played in their home conditions. With the likes of Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran in their ranks, this is certainly one of the best ODI teams of England.

However, there has been a reason why the Englishmen have failed to win the World Cup despite being the inventors of the game. And that reason is the failure to win big games under pressure situation.

They have won numerous ODI series but have never won a World Cup

It's one thing to reach a World Cup semi-final/final and it's another thing to win it. The England cricket team has reached the World Cup final many a times in the past but has never won the World Cup. It shows that the team has a historic past of losing key matches.

Even in the 2015 World Cup, they lost to Bangladesh in their final group stage match to crash out of the tournament while in the 2011 World Cup, Sri Lanka thrashed them by 10 wickets in the quarter-final despite the fact that England had defeated South Africa and did not lose to India in the group stage.

This shows that the team cannot play well under pressure situation. Even in the 2016 World T20, they reached the finals of the tournament just for their premiere all-rounder Ben Stokes to be hit for 4 consecutive sixes by Carlos Braithwaite, to lose the match in the last over.

The 2019 World Cup will see all the teams collide against one another at least once so expect England to top the group stage but they are highly likely to squander their opportunity in the knockout matches.

