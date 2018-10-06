×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Analysing the one thing in common between Rashid Khan and Sachin Tendulkar

Khyatt desai
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
68   //    06 Oct 2018, 02:03 IST

Australia v India - First Test: Day 1

If there's one thing thing that teams like Bangladesh and India learnt from the recently concluded Asia Cup, it is that you cannot take Afghanistan lightly. They learnt that lesson the hard way. And if there is one player we had to single out, then it has to be Rashid Khan. He was the one player who stood out on the field and led his team to incredible victories, against all odds, through his contributions in all the three aspects of the game.

And such victories mean a lot, both to the players, as well as the people of a war torn country like Afghanistan. Their team's seemingly improbable victories gives them hope. It shows them that if their cricket team can do it against all odds, then they can do it to. Most of which, are inspired by one man. Not too different from India during the 90s.

ICC World Twenty20 India 2016:  South Africa v Afghanistan
Rashid Khan has been instrumental in his team's recent winning run.

Though India's and Afghanistan's is a far fetched comparison, their stories with respect to their countries' cricket teams, aren't too different from each other. India in the 1990s was going through its most volatile period since Independence. The people were under the burden of constant political, social and economic instability. In such times, they needed someone to give them hope. Fortunately for the people, Sachin Tendulkar showed up. He took people's attention from the problems that they were facing. When Sachin Tendulkar won, the people thought they had won. They identified with him. It was just what they needed at that time.

Not too different from India's, is Afghanistan's knight in shining armour, Rashid Khan. With stellar performances with both bat and ball, he is single handedly carrying the team home. He is not only carrying his team, but also the burden of a whole nation on his shoulders. Just like Tendulkar did for India.

Though there are others like Shahzad and Nabi who also contribute immensely, but Rashid is the poster boy. What such players can do is that they can get a whole country out of trouble. Thousands of boys in Afghanistan have picked up cricket after watching Rashid Khan. And after all, sports can go a long way in restoring peace in a country.

It teaches values of immeasurable importance. It can go on to shape future political leaders who can fish the country out of trouble. It can change the face of a country in a decade. And Afghanistan are sure off to a flyer of a start as far as change is concerned.

Aust in India X.jpg
Tendulkar, not unlike Rashid Khan, carried the burden of a whole nation on his shoulders.

With the World Cup approaching and Afghanistan's performance improving with every passing game, there is only one way to go for the country and its cricket, and that is up. Viewership is also bound to increase with the growing popularity of the game. More and more kids will take up the game, hoping to follow in their heroes' footsteps.

The people will have something to look forward to. And if the recent performances are anything to go by, then the Afghan team is bound to give the so called giants a run for their money, this time, with the World Cup on the line.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Afghanistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Rashid Khan
Khyatt desai
CONTRIBUTOR
I am a cricketer
Opinion: Celebrating the Afghan wonder kid, Rashid Khan
RELATED STORY
3 Cricketers who bagged Man of the Match award on their...
RELATED STORY
Rashid Khan calls this batsman the greatest of all time
RELATED STORY
Harsha Bhogle, Simon Doull and Joy Bhattacharjya pick...
RELATED STORY
Youngsters who impressed in Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, Super 4s: 3 Afghanistan players who can...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup XI that could beat the Champions India
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India vs Afghanistan - A match to remember
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 reasons why India couldn't win against...
RELATED STORY
What is in Afghanistan's artillery for this Asia Cup?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Super Four Match 3 | Sun, 23 Sep
PAK 237/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 238/1 (39.3 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Super Four Match 4 | Sun, 23 Sep
BAN 249/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 246/7 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 3 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Super Four Match 5 | Tue, 25 Sep
AFG 252/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 252/10 (49.5 ov)
Match Tied
AFG VS IND live score
Super Four Match 6 | Wed, 26 Sep
BAN 239/10 (48.5 ov)
PAK 202/9 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 37 runs
BAN VS PAK live score
Final | Fri, 28 Sep
BAN 222/10 (48.3 ov)
IND 223/7 (50.0 ov)
India win by 3 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us