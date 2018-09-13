Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Shreyas Iyer - A future captaincy material

Arvind Roy
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
994   //    13 Sep 2018, 16:52 IST

Virat Kohli

Talent is something that the Indian cricket team has never lacked. As the domestic circuit continues to groom more youthful talents, the future is in reliable hands. Kohli has been outstanding in his captaincy career till now, both in captaining the side and as well as scoring runs for the team.

Virat Kohli has won 22 out of his 40 tests as captain with a win percentage of 55. In the ODIs, Kohli has won 39 matches out of his 52 matches as captain with a superior win percentage of 76.47. As everyone thought after MS Dhoni's retirement the teams' leadership role would be given to the Delhi-born lad, and Virat Kohli stepped in and made sure that he performs as expected.

Let us now have a look at the possible future Indian captain who can take over the leadership role after Virat Kohli.

Shreyas Iyer

There are some players who are born to lead, over the years, a plethora of young aspiring cricketers have managed to make a name and he is no different. Proving the age is just a number and provided a couple of years in the international circuit, Shreyas Iyer is a player who is indeed capable of captaining the national side in the years to come.

Given the stats and his attacking stroke-play, he looks like he possesses the potential to become a future superstar in Indian cricket. He's been knocking on the doors of national selection for a while now and why not. Shreyas Iyer is considered as one of the best players India has produced since Virat Kohli.

He has merely played six ODIs for India till now and has scored 210 runs at an average of 42 with two half-centuries in that. In his first-class career, Iyer has scored 4193 runs at a whopping average of 51.76 with a stunning career strike rate of almost 80.

Alongside his terrific record at the domestic level, solid performances in the IPL and for India A, he has developed himself in one of the most dependable youngsters for the captaincy role in future for the country.

Topics you might be interested in:
Team India Virat Kohli Shreyas Iyer
Arvind Roy
CONTRIBUTOR
Bhakt of MAHADEV
