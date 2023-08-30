The quickest fast bowlers in each Asia Cup 2023 team ft. Jasprit Bumrah

The prestigious battle for Asian supremacy, the Asia Cup, is well and truly upon us as the competition returns to the 50-over format, starting in Pallakele on August 30. The group stages feature six teams divided into two groups, followed by the Super Fours before culminating with the grand finale.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan will play co-hosts, with India, Pakistan, and Nepal comprising Group A while Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh form Group B.

Team India has won the Asia Cup seven times, followed by Sri Lanka, who are six-time champions, and Pakistan, who have emerged victorious twice. The Lankans enter the 2023 edition (T20 format) as defending champions, thanks to their victory over Pakistan in the previous edition.

Expand Tweet

Although Pakistan and Sri Lanka offer predominantly batting-friendly conditions, the out-and-out speedsters from each side could have a massive impact on the outcome.

As we look ahead to the high-octane Asia Cup, let us deep dive into the quickest bowlers from each side who are likely to provide pulsating moments throughout the tournament.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah - India

Bumrah made a rousing comeback in the Ireland series.

The most telling turnaround in Indian cricket over the past few years has been the wealth of quality pace-bowling resources. While the side boasts several express pacers, Jasprit Bumrah towers above the rest with his extreme pace and immaculate skill level.

The 29-year-old recently returned from a year-long injury layoff in the Ireland T20I series and was instantly impressive by winning Player of the Series honors. Bumrah is also the quickest of the Indian pacers, with the ability to consistently bowl in the middle to late 140 kph and the occasional delivery touching the 150 kph speed.

Boasting an outstanding ODI record of 121 wickets in 72 games at an average of less than 25, the champion pacer will be vital to India's chances in the Asia Cup and the following World Cup.

The Gujarat-born speedster also has impressive numbers in the Asia Cup, with eight wickets in four games at an average of 16 and an economy rate of under four runs per over.

#2 Haris Rauf - Pakistan

Rauf will look to dismantle batting lineups with his express pace.

Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf will undoubtedly be the quickest pacer on display during the 2023 Asia Cup. The 29-year-old has made his name with the ability to fire thunderbolts consistently at over 150 kph speeds, along with relentless consistency.

Rauf picked up his ODI five-wicket haul in the first game of the recently concluded Afghanistan series. The Rawalpindi-born pacer has been a revelation in the 50-over format, with 44 wickets in 24 outings at an average of 25.56, including three four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul.

Although he has yet to play a multi-nation ODI tournament, Rauf will spearhead the Pakistan attack featuring other talented pacers - Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi.

#3 Matheesha Pathirana - Sri Lanka

Pathirana will lead the Sri Lankan pace attack in the Asia Cup.

With a slew of last-minute injuries in the Sri Lankan, youngster Matheesha Pathirana could be entrusted with leading the pace attack in the Asia Cup.

Despite his limited international experience, the 20-year-old displayed tremendous composure and nerves of steel in the IPL this season. Pathirana picked up 19 wickets in 12 games at an incredible average of under 20 while bowling the challenging death overs to help CSK win their fifth title.

Having only debuted in ODIs a couple of months back, Pathirana has played only four games in the format for Sri Lanka. However, the Asia Cup provides a golden opportunity for the heir apparent to former great Laisth Malinga to showcase his skills on a bigger stage.

#4 Taskin Ahmed - Bangladesh

Taskin will look to continue his red-hot ODI form in the Asia Cup.

Although only 28, Taskin Ahmed is already a veteran in Bangladesh cricket, having made his debut for the side in 2014. He is also undoubtedly their quickest bowler, with the ability to rush batters with his skiddy and deceptive bowling.

Being finalists in two of the last three ODI Asia Cups, Taskin's form will be vital for Bangladesh to take the next step and possibly win their first title.

Following a sub-par 2021 season in ODIs, the Dhaka-born pacer has been in scintillating bowling form over the last two years. Taskin picked up 14 wickets in 10 games in 2022 and has gone from strength to strength this year, with 12 scalps in seven games.

The 2023 edition will be Taskin's first taste of the high-pressure Asia Cup. However, the pacer has played in multi-nation tournaments like the 2017 Champions Trophy and the 2015 ODI World Cup.

#5 Fazalhaq Farooqi - Afghanistan

Farooqi has been Afghanistan's go-to bowler in the death overs.

Just a couple of years into his international career, 22-year-old Fazalhaq Farooqi has already become Afghanistan's leading pacer in the white-ball formats. The left-arm seamer boasts the rare ability to touch speeds in the range of 140 kph and is equally effective in the powerplay and death overs.

While the Afghans possess several options in the spin department, Farooqi is the lone proven match-winner among the pacers in the squad. He has played 43 white-ball games for Afghanistan and picked up 59 wickets, including 32 scalps in 19 ODIs.

Seven IPL games for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) over the last two years will only help Farooi overcome the pressure of crucial matches in front of packed crowds.

#6 Sompal Kami - Nepal

Sompal Kami will look to make an impression against the powerhouses of the Asia Cup.

As Nepal gets set to play its maiden Asia Cup, all eyes will be on several of its players who will be at the forefront of a global audience for the first time in their careers. One such cricketer is right-arm fast bowler Sompal Kami, who can clock speeds of 140 kph.

The 27-year-old has played 47 ODIs for Nepla and picked up 63 wickets at an impressive average of 28.07.

With the possibility of bowling to superstar batters like Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, and Rohit Sharma, Kami will hope to capitalize on the opportunity to play in a prestigious event like the Asia Cup.

Nepal faces co-hosts Pakistan in the tournament opener on August 30 before playing Team India on Monday, September 4.