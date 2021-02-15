Andrew Tye wants to bowl at 150km/hour consistently

Australian pacer Andrew Tye hopes to consistently hit the 150 km/hour-mark with his new bowling action. The 34-year-old believes he has already added a good yard to his pace and is looking to improve further.

Andrew Tye is currently quarantining in New Zealand for the upcoming five-match T20I series against the Kiwis. On the back of a successful BBL campaign, Tye was picked for the New Zealand tour. The bowler firmly believes it is the quickest he has bowled in his career.

'It's definitely the quickest I've ever bowled consistently. I can only get fitter and stronger, and as I continue to bowl with that action, hopefully, I'll be able to generate a bit more. And, who knows, I'd love to be able to consistently hit 150," Tye said.

However, changing the action so late in his career wasn't an easy task. The seamer said:

"It was a bit rough at first, getting used to (the new action), and I hurt my rib pretty badly because of the slight change of action and the way I crunched down. But since then, I've felt really comfortable with it, it's coming naturally to me now, and it feels really good."

Andrew Tye used his new bowling action in the recently-concluded BBL, where he helped the Perth Scorchers reach the final. He finished BBL 10 with 21 wickets to his name at an economy of 7.99. On the back of his excellent performances, the Scorchers extended his contract for another two years. Tye finished as the sixth-highest wicket-taker in BBL 10.

"I lost that little bit of zip" - Andrew Tye

Andrew Tye

Andrew Tye had a tough last two years and revealed how he had lost pace after trying to bowl too many slower balls and variations.

"Aaron Finch said to me about four years ago ... to just be wary of bowling too many slower balls and to not lose that pace that I had, I was very confident that I wasn't going to, but somehow, I lost that little bit of zip," Tye said.

A good performance against New Zealand could go a long way in securing Andrew Tye's place in the Australian team for the T20 World Cup.