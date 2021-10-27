×
"The security problem has been solved now!" - Fans roast New Zealand after Pakistan defeat them in World T20

Modified Oct 27, 2021 12:38 AM IST
Pakistan continued their great run in the T20 World Cup by notching up a second consecutive win through a collective team effort over New Zealand.

After inviting New the Kiwis to bat first at Sharjah on Tuesday, express pacer Haris Rauf(4/22) bowled exceptionally and provided breakthroughs consistently to derail the Kiwi innings.

Later, Asif Ali (27 in 12 balls) and Shoaib Malik (26 in 20 balls) played wonderfully in the death overs and chased down the target of 135 in 18.4 overs to take their side home safely. New Zealand put up a good fight, but Malik and Asif Ali proved to be too good for them in the end.

A while ago, New Zealand canceled its tour of Pakistan at the last moment, citing security reasons. It left the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) fans frustrated and annoyed.

After today's victory, Pakistan cricket fans took full advantage of the opportunity and roasted New Zealand for suspending the tour.

Some of them also appreciated the Pakistan cricket team for playing a consistent brand of cricket. They also went on to term Babar Azam's side as one of the favorites in the tournament.

Security ly lo security 🤭
#PakvsNz https://t.co/H1YlttUbpx
When they will be on the field, you will always feel unsafe from now on - New Zealand..!#PAKvsNZ https://t.co/XxFlqkqwjL
@MHafeez22 Security issue resolved Alhumdolilah
#PakvsNewzealand https://t.co/a3lvb30bQP
Asif and Rauf to New Zealand
#PakvsNz #PakvsNewzealand https://t.co/emHxubVyev
Best form of revenge is success. I can’t imagine what these boys must’ve felt when the tours were cancelled. Probably waited so long for this. We are so so so proud of you boys regardless of winning the world cup or not!!!India✅
New Zealand✅
Next?😉 #PAKvNZ #T20WorldCup
Pakistani team after resolving security issues of New Zealand 😂
#PakvsNZ https://t.co/FSB1tyKGOH
How was the Security?
#PakvsNz https://t.co/bSIDe0eScL
Security officer for new zealand 👏
#PAKvNZ
#T20WorldCup https://t.co/CIiSIycBVW
Pakistan are looking exceptional .. They will reach the Semis .. all other teams will will hope to avoid them & pray that whoever gets them knocks them out before the final .. Love watching them play Cricket .. #T20WorldCup #Pakistan
Dedicating this win to all security forces of Pakistan 🇵🇰. Well done boys keep working hard for 🏆 In Shaa Allah. Pakistan 🇵🇰 Zindabad. #PakvsNewzealand #Worldcup2021 https://t.co/bLDK9jdWeg
A well deserved man of the match @HarisRauf14 👍🏼 He has once again proven himself as a match winner. The whole country loves you brother, keep it up!💪🏼 #PakvsNz https://t.co/la1DGsUjfl
Shabaash team @TheRealPCB on another impressive win 💪🏻
Love you boys @HarisRauf14 @iShaheenAfridi @AasifAli2018 and obviously @realshoaibmalik bhai 👏🏼 #PakvsNz https://t.co/7B5l8sIjh3
39 years young, still evergreen. Shoaib Malik has been written-off so many times during his career but once again he shows how important his experience is #T20WorldCup #PakvsNz
There’s depth in batting, there’s variety and options in bowling. And they’ve played tons of cricket in the UAE. This is a very well rounded Pak side. #PakvsNz #T20WorldCup
Pakistan announcing their arrival in style.
You know they have a lot to prove and they are earning their respect from the world by playing such good cricket!
This World Cup just got so interesting🔥
#T20WorldCup
#PakvsNz
Thankyou officers for resolving all of NZ's security concerns. #PakvsNz https://t.co/bEBapA5w4A
Alhmadulillah Security's problem has been solved now! 😇 #PakvsNz https://t.co/xiwzUQcSM7
Brilliant bold hitting by @AasifAli2018 and @realshoaibmalik steering @TheRealPCB home v @BLACKCAPS #T20WorldCup #PAKvNZ @iramizraja @wasimakramlive
The securi-☕ is fantastic. #PakvsNz https://t.co/QvPLdfrGhf

Pakistan inch closer to the semi-final after twin victories over India and New Zeland

After winds over India and New Zealand, Pakistan have one foot in the semi-finals. They will now face Namibia, Afghanistan, and Scotland in their remaining matches. Their chances will be affected only if they lose two of these matches, which looks highly unlikely considering their current form.

Pakistan will face Afghanistan on October 29 in Dubai. They will then travel to Abu Dhabi to play Namibia on November 2. Pakistan will finish the Super 12 round with a clash against Scotland on November 7 in Sharjah.

Edited by S Chowdhury
