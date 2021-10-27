"The security problem has been solved now!" - Fans roast New Zealand after Pakistan defeat them in World T20

Pakistan continued their great run in the T20 World Cup by notching up a second consecutive win through a collective team effort over New Zealand.
After inviting New the Kiwis to bat first at Sharjah on Tuesday, express pacer Haris Rauf(4/22) bowled exceptionally and provided breakthroughs consistently to derail the Kiwi innings.
Later, Asif Ali (27 in 12 balls) and Shoaib Malik (26 in 20 balls) played wonderfully in the death overs and chased down the target of 135 in 18.4 overs to take their side home safely. New Zealand put up a good fight, but Malik and Asif Ali proved to be too good for them in the end.
A while ago, New Zealand canceled its tour of Pakistan at the last moment, citing security reasons. It left the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) fans frustrated and annoyed.
After today's victory, Pakistan cricket fans took full advantage of the opportunity and roasted New Zealand for suspending the tour.
Some of them also appreciated the Pakistan cricket team for playing a consistent brand of cricket. They also went on to term Babar Azam's side as one of the favorites in the tournament.
Fans roast New Zealand after Pakistan defeated them in World Cup super 12 match in Sharjah
Pakistan inch closer to the semi-final after twin victories over India and New Zeland
After winds over India and New Zealand, Pakistan have one foot in the semi-finals. They will now face Namibia, Afghanistan, and Scotland in their remaining matches. Their chances will be affected only if they lose two of these matches, which looks highly unlikely considering their current form.
Pakistan will face Afghanistan on October 29 in Dubai. They will then travel to Abu Dhabi to play Namibia on November 2. Pakistan will finish the Super 12 round with a clash against Scotland on November 7 in Sharjah.