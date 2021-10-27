"The security problem has been solved now!" - Fans roast New Zealand after Pakistan defeat them in World T20

Pakistan continued their great run in the T20 World Cup by notching up a second consecutive win through a collective team effort over New Zealand.

After inviting New the Kiwis to bat first at Sharjah on Tuesday, express pacer Haris Rauf(4/22) bowled exceptionally and provided breakthroughs consistently to derail the Kiwi innings.

Later, Asif Ali (27 in 12 balls) and Shoaib Malik (26 in 20 balls) played wonderfully in the death overs and chased down the target of 135 in 18.4 overs to take their side home safely. New Zealand put up a good fight, but Malik and Asif Ali proved to be too good for them in the end.

A while ago, New Zealand canceled its tour of Pakistan at the last moment, citing security reasons. It left the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) fans frustrated and annoyed.

After today's victory, Pakistan cricket fans took full advantage of the opportunity and roasted New Zealand for suspending the tour.

Some of them also appreciated the Pakistan cricket team for playing a consistent brand of cricket. They also went on to term Babar Azam's side as one of the favorites in the tournament.

Fans roast New Zealand after Pakistan defeated them in World Cup super 12 match in Sharjah

FARHAN MUSHTAQ KHOKHAR @FARHANMUSHTAQK1 When they will be on the field, you will always feel unsafe from now on - New Zealand..! #PAKvsNZ When they will be on the field, you will always feel unsafe from now on - New Zealand..!#PAKvsNZ https://t.co/XxFlqkqwjL

Asim Azhar @AsimAzharr

New Zealand✅

Next?😉 #T20WorldCup Best form of revenge is success. I can’t imagine what these boys must’ve felt when the tours were cancelled. Probably waited so long for this. We are so so so proud of you boys regardless of winning the world cup or not!!!India✅New Zealand✅Next?😉 #PAKvNZ Best form of revenge is success. I can’t imagine what these boys must’ve felt when the tours were cancelled. Probably waited so long for this. We are so so so proud of you boys regardless of winning the world cup or not!!!India✅

New Zealand✅

Next?😉 #PAKvNZ #T20WorldCup

Meme Ki Ankh @MemeKiAnkh69

#PakvsNZ Pakistani team after resolving security issues of New Zealand 😂 Pakistani team after resolving security issues of New Zealand 😂

#PakvsNZ https://t.co/FSB1tyKGOH

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan #Pakistan Pakistan are looking exceptional .. They will reach the Semis .. all other teams will will hope to avoid them & pray that whoever gets them knocks them out before the final .. Love watching them play Cricket .. #T20WorldCup Pakistan are looking exceptional .. They will reach the Semis .. all other teams will will hope to avoid them & pray that whoever gets them knocks them out before the final .. Love watching them play Cricket .. #T20WorldCup #Pakistan

Mohammad Hafeez @MHafeez22 #Worldcup2021 Dedicating this win to all security forces of Pakistan 🇵🇰. Well done boys keep working hard for 🏆 In Shaa Allah. Pakistan 🇵🇰 Zindabad. #PakvsNewzealand Dedicating this win to all security forces of Pakistan 🇵🇰. Well done boys keep working hard for 🏆 In Shaa Allah. Pakistan 🇵🇰 Zindabad. #PakvsNewzealand #Worldcup2021 https://t.co/bLDK9jdWeg

Wahab Riaz @WahabViki A well deserved man of the match @HarisRauf14 👍🏼 He has once again proven himself as a match winner. The whole country loves you brother, keep it up!💪🏼 #PakvsNz A well deserved man of the match @HarisRauf14 👍🏼 He has once again proven himself as a match winner. The whole country loves you brother, keep it up!💪🏼 #PakvsNz https://t.co/la1DGsUjfl

Saj Sadiq @SajSadiqCricket #PakvsNz 39 years young, still evergreen. Shoaib Malik has been written-off so many times during his career but once again he shows how important his experience is #T20WorldCup 39 years young, still evergreen. Shoaib Malik has been written-off so many times during his career but once again he shows how important his experience is #T20WorldCup #PakvsNz

Jatin Sapru @jatinsapru #T20WorldCup There’s depth in batting, there’s variety and options in bowling. And they’ve played tons of cricket in the UAE. This is a very well rounded Pak side. #PakvsNz There’s depth in batting, there’s variety and options in bowling. And they’ve played tons of cricket in the UAE. This is a very well rounded Pak side. #PakvsNz #T20WorldCup

Bhavna Balakrishnan @Bhavna__B

You know they have a lot to prove and they are earning their respect from the world by playing such good cricket!

This World Cup just got so interesting🔥

#T20WorldCup

#PakvsNz Pakistan announcing their arrival in style.You know they have a lot to prove and they are earning their respect from the world by playing such good cricket!This World Cup just got so interesting🔥 Pakistan announcing their arrival in style.

You know they have a lot to prove and they are earning their respect from the world by playing such good cricket!

This World Cup just got so interesting🔥

#T20WorldCup

#PakvsNz

Pakistan inch closer to the semi-final after twin victories over India and New Zeland

After winds over India and New Zealand, Pakistan have one foot in the semi-finals. They will now face Namibia, Afghanistan, and Scotland in their remaining matches. Their chances will be affected only if they lose two of these matches, which looks highly unlikely considering their current form.

Pakistan will face Afghanistan on October 29 in Dubai. They will then travel to Abu Dhabi to play Namibia on November 2. Pakistan will finish the Super 12 round with a clash against Scotland on November 7 in Sharjah.

Edited by S Chowdhury

